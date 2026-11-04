Topps’ New 1/1 Baseball Autographs Come With a 10-Card Catch

The biggest chase in 2026 Topps Cosmic Chrome Baseball starts with a card you can pull from a pack. To finish it, you’ll need nine more of the same player.

For sports card collectors, the twist is on the back. Topps is hiding single-use codes beneath a black peel on its Supernova inserts. The first collector to redeem 10 distinct Supernovas of the same player and complete verification wins that player’s one-of-one Black Hole autograph.

Topps laid out the promotion and official rules on its Black Hole page. There are 25 subjects and 25 on-card autographs, one per player. The Supernovas come from packs. The Black Hole autographs are awarded through the promotion.

How the Topps Cosmic Chrome Black Hole Chase Works

Each Supernova has a unique code under the black peel. Collectors can scan the QR code on the card or go directly to the promotion page, create a free account and enter their codes. Topps says collectors must verify their email to be eligible to win.

Each player has a separate leaderboard. A Shohei Ohtani Supernova counts toward Ohtani’s autograph, while an Aaron Judge Supernova counts toward Judge’s. Collectors can pursue several players at once, but each prize requires 10 cards of that player.

Paul Skenes, Bobby Witt Jr. and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are among the 25 names on the checklist. So are Jacob Misiorowski, Roman Anthony and Munetaka Murakami. The official rules list 1,250 eligible cards in aggregate. That works out to an average of 50 per player across the checklist, though the aggregate alone doesn’t establish an individual print run.

Topps lists the start of the entry period as on or about Nov. 6, 2026. It runs through July 31, 2036, or until all 25 prizes are successfully claimed. Each player’s race can effectively end much sooner once a winner clears verification.

What Supernova Buyers Need to Know Before Buying Singles

Topps allows collectors to buy eligible Supernovas on the secondary market. That makes it possible to chase one player without relying entirely on packs. It also creates a question a photo of the card front can’t answer. Has someone already redeemed the code?

A Supernova with a used code still exists as a collectible, but it can’t advance another collector’s entry. The official rules put the risk of a previously submitted code on the buyer. For someone paying a premium to get from nine cards to 10, the condition of the peel and whether the code is still usable matter alongside the condition of the card.

Reaching 10 on the site starts another step. Topps requires potential winners to possess all 10 physical cards and verify ownership. Its rules give winners seven days to respond to the notification email and specify that the prize goes to the winner’s Fanatics Collect Vault account.

That leaves two things to check before paying a chase premium for a Supernova. The card needs a usable code, and the player’s autograph still needs to be available. Once that prize is claimed, the next copy is a Supernova for the collection.