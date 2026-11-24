One of the biggest video game franchises in history is entering the sports card hobby.

Panini America announced a partnership with Rockstar Games on Tuesday, November 24, to produce officially licensed Grand Theft Auto VI trading cards, bringing the fictional sports collectibles found throughout GTA 6 into the real world.

And Panini is treating the release much like a traditional sports card product.

The collection, officially named the GTAVI: Sports Trading Card Collection, will feature rookie cards, inserts, color parallels and even rare 1-of-1 cards for collectors to chase.

It’s a crossover between two massive collecting communities, and the cards are scheduled to arrive just in time for the holidays.

GTA 6 Panini Trading Cards: Release Date, Box Contents and Rare Parallels

Panini announced that the GTA 6 trading card collection will be released in December 2026, though the company has not yet disclosed a specific release date.

According to information provided by Panini to Heavy, each box will contain four packs of cards. Collectors can expect the following per box, on average:

Two rookie cards

One Retro insert

One Illustrated insert

Four Special Silver cards

Panini will also introduce several color variations, or parallels, including Silver, Pink, Teal and Light Blue cards.

Among the rarest cards announced for the collection are:

Legend Bronze (/49)

Silver (/25)

Gold (1/1)

For GTA 6 players unfamiliar with modern sports card collecting, those numbers indicate how many copies of a particular numbered card exist. A Gold 1-of-1, for example, is the only copy of that specific card variation.

That distinction introduces an entirely different collecting experience than simply tracking down every card inside the video game. Two collectors can own physical cards depicting the same fictional athlete, but one might possess a considerably rarer version.

Panini has not yet announced pricing, pack odds, a complete checklist or specific retail locations for the collection. Those details will help determine how accessible the product is to both gaming fans and established sports card collectors.

Panini Brings Traditional Sports Card Collecting to Grand Theft Auto

The particularly interesting element of Panini’s partnership with Rockstar Games is that the company isn’t simply producing a set of cards depicting recognizable Grand Theft Auto characters.

Instead, Panini is replicating the sports cards that exist within the fictional world Rockstar created for GTA 6.

Collectors accustomed to ripping packs in pursuit of their favorite NBA or NFL players will now have an opportunity to chase rookie cards and low-numbered parallels featuring athletes who don’t actually exist.

Rockstar brings an enormous audience to the partnership. According to figures included in Tuesday’s announcement, the Grand Theft Auto franchise has sold nearly 480 million units worldwide, including approximately 235 million copies of Grand Theft Auto V alone.

For Panini, which has built much of its American collecting business around licensed sports properties, the partnership introduces its familiar product structure to an audience that might never have purchased a box of sports cards.

Whether certain fictional athletes develop their own following among collectors is another intriguing element of the release. Unlike a traditional rookie card, whose desirability might fluctuate with an athlete’s real-world performance, these cards will be tied to the popularity of Rockstar’s fictional universe.

Somewhere out there, a collector is going to pull a Gold 1-of-1 rookie card of an athlete from Grand Theft Auto. There will be exactly one of those cards, and it won’t require turning on a console to find it.