Topps Flagship Basketball Releases Today With a New Rookie Chase

The next NBA rookie-card chase starts Thursday. Topps is releasing 2026-27 Topps Flagship Basketball on Nov. 5, with AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer among the headliners.

Topps lists the online launch for noon Eastern, with Mega boxes arriving Nov. 12. For collectors searching for the Topps Flagship Basketball release date, that means the rollout comes in stages. Not every box format lands together.

The 300-card base set gives collectors a starting point. The bigger decisions come after that: which rookies to pursue, which variations to watch for and whether a box actually includes the autograph they want.

NBA players receiving their first All Kings trading card in 2026-27 Flagship Basketball: – Luka Dončić– Kevin Durant– Kareem Abdul-Jabbar– Shaquille O'Neal– Dirk Nowitzki– Magic Johnson– Larry Bird– AJ Dybantsa (RC)– Darryn Peterson (RC)– Cameron Boozer (RC)– Caleb… https://t.co/KHpIYzqiei — Topps (@Topps) November 4, 2026

Topps Flagship Basketball Rookies and Chase Cards

Topps’ collector guide highlights Dybantsa, Peterson, Boozer and Caleb Wilson, with rookies appearing across the base set and autograph offerings. Keaton Wagler is another featured newcomer in the company’s product announcement.

Rookie Photo Shoot Autographs put signatures at the center of that pursuit. Flagship Real One Autographs and signed versions of the returning 1981-82 Topps design give collectors additional autograph sets to track.

All Kings supplies one of the release’s biggest twists. The insert adds Gold 1/1 cards for the first time in Topps Basketball. That designation applies to the Gold version, so an ordinary All Kings pull should not be confused with its one-of-one counterpart.

Bounce takes a different approach, using a basketball-inspired texture. Poster Factory spotlights dunkers, while Drivers features slashers. Those are separate insert designs, giving collectors more to identify than another color of the same rookie card.

Base-card variations also deserve a second look. Topps lists Golden Mirror Image, Number, Team and Wood variations, plus new Clear variations. Before sorting a rookie into the base stack, check the image and card treatment.

Topps Basketball Hobby vs. Jumbo: What Comes in Each Box?

The distinction is one word: or.

Topps’ Hobby listing specifies 20 packs of 12 cards and one autograph or relic per box. That is 240 cards, but an autograph is not assured.

According to Topps’ box guide, Hobby Jumbo contains 10 packs of 28 cards, with one autograph and one relic. That produces 280 cards and a different hit configuration.

The formats have exclusive content, too. Standard Hobby carries Victory parallels, Jumbo has Sandglitter, and Value boxes feature Season Tip Off parallels. The Fanatics Value Box has its own Topps Foil Pattern parallels, while Hanger packs offer Diamante.

That makes the exact box name consequential. A collector pursuing Sandglitter needs Jumbo; someone targeting Season Tip Off needs the Value format. Buying a larger box does not automatically open every parallel chase.

For anyone planning to submit a pull for grading or collection tracking, identify the specific insert or variation first. The player’s name alone will not tell you which card came out of the pack.