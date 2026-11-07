Grizzlies Star Cedric Coward Offers Trade to Fan Amid NBA Season

Cedric Coward wants his own basketball card back, and the Memphis Grizzlies wing wrote his offer right next to the autograph.

Fanatics Collect shared a photo of a one-of-one superfractor Topps Coward autograph that surfaced on Facebook, crediting Dale Bieber. The card shows Coward going up at the rim in his white No. 23 Grizzlies uniform. In blue ink beside his signature, the inscription reads, “Trade me this card for signed game jersey.”

It turns out Coward has used the space next to his signature to make an offer before. This time, the collector who pulled the card has a chance to ask for the jersey from a player who’s become one of Memphis’ most productive rebounders.

Cedric Coward Has Made an Offer on a Rookie Card, Too

In a reply to Fanatics Collect, a collector who goes by @dprimerib said he’d pulled a Coward autograph a few weeks earlier and shared a photo. That one was a Panini One and One Rookie Autographs card. Coward’s handwritten message offered a signed pair of game-worn shoes to whoever found it.

Two different card makers, two different pieces of memorabilia. The Panini card carries a rookie-card logo from Coward’s first season. The Topps card surfaced during his second, just as 2026-27 Topps Flagship Basketball hit shelves. Topps lists Coward among the players in its Flagship Real One Autographs checklist.

The 1/1 stamp identifies the pictured version as a single copy. The handwriting makes the decision a little more personal for the collector holding it. The posts show the offers. Whether either collector took Coward up on one is still unclear.

Cedric Coward’s Rebounding Stands Out in His Second Grizzlies Season

Through eight games, Coward is averaging 13.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 48.8% from 3-point range (21 of 43). He scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Friday’s 128-97 loss to Oklahoma City, Memphis’ third straight defeat after opening 6-0.

Two nights earlier, Coward had a season-high 23 points with nine rebounds and four steals against Indiana. He attempted 12 3-pointers in that game and made four. He’s also had two double-doubles, grabbing 11 rebounds in back-to-back road wins against Sacramento and Utah.

Coward averaged 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds last season, when he made the NBA All-Rookie First Team and finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting. The Grizzlies exercised his 2027-28 option before the season, along with Zach Edey’s.

The 3-point percentage comes from eight games. The rebounding has been there every night so far. Coward has pulled down at least seven boards in every appearance this season, including nine in each of Memphis’ last three games.