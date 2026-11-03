Caleb Williams Rookie Card Market Heats Up as Bears QB Makes NFL Statement

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is enjoying a resurgence on the football field, and his growing momentum is attracting attention in the sports card market.

Williams helped lead the Bears to a 34-17 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football on November 2, improving Chicago’s record to 6-2.

The former No. 1 overall pick completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, finishing with a 101.0 passer rating in the nationally televised victory.

His performance comes amid an increasingly compelling trend for collectors.

According to Card Ladder, an index tracking six Williams cards has increased 17.49% over the past three months, while his flagship 2024 Panini Prizm rookie cards have commanded substantial prices.

Williams was also the most-searched football player on collectibles marketplace Courtyard between October 27 and November 1, ahead of Josh Allen and Brock Purdy.

The surge in attention comes as the third-year quarterback establishes himself as one of the NFL’s more intriguing young stars.

Caleb Williams Rookie Card Prices Show Major Gains

Williams’ 2024 Panini Prizm #301 rookie card provides one of the clearest benchmarks for measuring his growing appeal among collectors.

Card Ladder’s November 2 market snapshot lists the base rookie in a PSA 10 grade with a latest recorded sale of $294.99, representing a 16.14% increase over its tracked one-month comparison.

The more valuable 2024 Prizm Silver #301 PSA 10 registered a latest sale of $1,587.50, with a 2.42% one-month increase.

Those figures build on substantial appreciation documented earlier this year.

In a report published in May, Sports Collectors Daily found that Williams’ Prizm Base PSA 10 had appreciated nearly 108% over the preceding 12 months, approaching $200 at the time. The Prizm Silver PSA 10 had increased 42.7%, climbing above $1,000.

The market’s activity extends well beyond those two cards.

According to Clector’s October 2026 market recap, Williams generated 697 recorded sales across 403 different card variations, totaling approximately $131,725 in tracked eBay transactions.

That placed him among the most actively traded players in the dataset, although those figures represent the site’s identified listings rather than every transaction across the hobby.

Not every Williams card has appreciated equally. Collector Nation’s broader 54-card index characterized October prices as approximately flat despite its measured 3.6% decline, underscoring the difference between flagship rookie-card momentum and the overall market.

Nevertheless, collector interest appears to be significant.

Courtyard’s November 2 report identified Williams as its most-searched football player over the previous week, before his Monday night performance in Seattle.

Caleb Williams’ 2026 NFL Season Gives Collectors Plenty to Watch

Williams’ performance against the Seahawks supplied another high-profile moment in a promising season for Chicago.

After missing three games with a hamstring injury, the quarterback has returned to help the Bears win three consecutive contests.

During that stretch, Williams has completed 76 of 103 passes for 860 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

He threw for 305 yards against the Atlanta Falcons on October 18 before following that performance with 308 yards and two touchdowns against the New England Patriots on October 22.

Monday’s victory brought his season totals to 1,267 passing yards, six touchdowns and just one interception through five appearances, with a 104.6 passer rating.

Those numbers represent another step forward from a quarterback who threw for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns during the 2025 regular season.

Williams also helped Chicago win the NFC North last year, giving collectors an increasingly established track record to consider as he progresses through his third NFL campaign.

Against Seattle, Williams opened the game with a 17-play, 80-yard touchdown drive, connecting with Luther Burden III for a one-yard score.

The Bears ultimately pulled away behind three rushing touchdowns from D’Andre Swift, securing another statement victory in front of a national audience.

Williams’ collectibles were already attracting attention before Monday’s game. His latest performance gives collectors another reason to monitor whether the growing interest translates into sustained prices.

For now, the market reflects both opportunity and uncertainty. Selected rookie cards have appreciated considerably, but the broader trading landscape remains uneven.

With Chicago sitting at 6-2 and Williams playing some of his best football, his next performances could provide another test of how closely collector demand follows his success on the field.