Dylan Harper’s $2.88 Million Rookie Card Pulled Again — With a Decision Ahead

Dylan Harper’s most expensive rookie card has been pulled again. This time, the customer has a decision to make about a collectible that previously sold for $2.88 million.

A PrizePicks representative told Heavy that a user pulled the 2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Dylan Harper Rookie NBA Debut Patch Autograph 1/1 through PrizePicks Packs. The PSA 9 card has been added to the customer’s digital locker.

The representative put its estimated value at approximately $2.8 million and said the company would provide an update on whether the customer decides to sell the card or have it shipped.

That moves the story beyond PrizePicks’ acquisition of several record-setting rookie cards. One of its headline attractions has now been awarded to a customer, according to the company.

But a multimillion-dollar card pull and a multimillion-dollar payout are separate developments. The update confirms the former. It does not establish the latter.

Dylan Harper’s Debut Patch Already Sold for $2.88 Million

This is an existing card receiving another chapter, rather than a previously undiscovered Harper collectible emerging from a sealed Topps pack.

As Heavy previously reported, Harper’s one-of-one debut patch autograph sold for $2.88 million, including buyer’s premium, at Fanatics Collect’s September auction. The result established a record for a Harper card.

The card received a PSA 9 grade, while its autograph earned a 10. Its patch came from Harper’s NBA debut against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 22, 2025.

PrizePicks subsequently included the card among the attractions for its Packs launch on Oct. 21. Its launch announcement assigned Harper’s card an estimated value of $2.88 million, matching the earlier auction result.

That history gives the company’s valuation a public reference point. It does not establish what another buyer would pay today or what this customer would receive by selling.

It also explains how a one-of-one can be “pulled” more than once. A repack distributes cards that already exist. The customer is receiving the previously discovered, graded collectible, not a second copy of Harper’s debut patch.

Will the Customer Sell Harper’s Card or Have It Shipped?

PrizePicks describes its digital packs as openings backed by physical trading cards. Its published product guide says customers can sell cards back through the platform or request delivery.

The representative’s update leaves that choice unresolved for Harper’s card.

It also did not identify the customer, specify the price of the pack that produced the card or disclose a completed sale. Those details limit what can be said about the financial outcome.

In particular, the platform’s entry-level pack price does not establish what this customer spent. A headline claiming someone turned $1 into $2.8 million would go beyond the information provided.

The confirmed development is substantial enough: PrizePicks says a customer pulled the same Harper debut patch that previously commanded $2.88 million at auction.

Its next destination — a sale or the customer’s doorstep — is still the unanswered part.