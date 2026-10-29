Topps Gives Brewers Diamond Card Chains—and Collectors a Rare Chase

The Milwaukee Brewers’ championship celebration came with a sports card chase that puts collectors unusually close to the players.

After the Brewers won their first World Series title, Topps announced that every player featured in its 2026 championship team set has a Diamond Parallel limited to two copies.

One goes to the player inside a diamond chain. The other goes into a team set for a collector to find.

Topps’ October 28 announcement featured Jacob Misiorowski’s championship card alongside a photo of its jewelry presentation. The collector version shown carries a 2/2 stamp, giving buyers a clear look at the connection between the two pieces.

That is the appeal: a collector can own the companion to a championship keepsake reserved for the player himself.

22-year-old World Series icon Cooper Pratt just got his Diamond Parallel trading card… “This is the coolest thing I think I’ve ever seen.” https://t.co/PS1CM6VRSt pic.twitter.com/6fygZ2IWcK — Topps (@Topps) October 29, 2026

How Collectors Can Get the Brewers’ Diamond Parallel Cards

The Topps NOW championship set costs $69.99 and includes 15 base cards plus one guaranteed numbered parallel, image variation, autograph or autograph-relic card.

The Diamond cards are among the possible bonus cards. Purchasing a set does not guarantee one.

Topps identifies the collector copies as the 2/2 companions to the 1/2 cards presented to Brewers players. It also specifies that necklaces are excluded.

The distinction is useful for anyone seeing the celebration photos first: the retail chase is for the card, while the diamond chain belongs to the player presentation.

Misiorowski, Jackson Chourio, William Contreras and Christian Yelich are among the players in the base set. The release also offers autograph and autograph-relic possibilities, including one-of-one multiplayer cards.

The Diamond Parallel’s two-copy numbering describes that particular version of each player’s card. It does not mean there are only two championship cards of that player across the entire release.

Brewers’ World Series Run Already Fueled Local Card Demand

The championship release arrives after Milwaukee’s postseason run had already become a talking point at Wisconsin card counters.

In an October 26 interview with Topps RIPPED, Lake Country Cards co-owner Lorena Luke described customers arriving in Brewers gear and asking for cards of the team’s players.

Interest in Misiorowski and Chourio had been especially strong, she said. The shop had also welcomed Brewers players, including Misiorowski, Brandon Woodruff and Jared Koenig, to open packs and spend time with collectors.

That overlap gives the championship cards a natural audience: players who collect, customers who follow them and Brewers fans looking for a keepsake from the title run.

Still, attention and resale value are separate questions. As Heavy previously examined in Misiorowski’s card market, increased trading activity does not automatically establish rising prices.

The new Diamond cards have a different selling point. Their scarcity is paired with a specific connection to Milwaukee’s celebration.

Two copies of each player’s Diamond Parallel exist. One was reserved for the champion. The other is the chase.