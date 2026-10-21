Arizona State Makes Major Quarterback Decision Before Kansas State Showdown

The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) are heading into a crucial game against Kansas State (4-2, 1-2) on Saturday.

The Sun Devils are now on a cold streak of over a month to this point. Four consecutive underwhelming performances are leading to some panic from within the fanbase.

Now, head coach Kenny Dillingham and company are working towards making impossible personnel decisions. This includes quarterback, after Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley was the victim of a week seven benching.

Read more below on Dillingham’s week eight plans, particularly at quarterback.

Arizona State, Dillingham Make QB Decision Ahead of Week 8

The 36-year-old Dillingham said that every position is under evaluation following the 53-25 loss to Texas Tech.

While the head coach didn’t reveal who the starting quarterback would be during the week of practice, there have certainly been assumptions.

Matt Zenitz (CBS Sports) confirms that Boley will remain on the bench this week. Sixth-year senior and Arizona native Mikey Keene will receive his first start with the Sun Devils.

Keene, 24, has experience starting at two other schools (UCF, Fresno State), having over 8,500 career passing yards in the process. Beyond this, Keene brought a spark to an Arizona State offense that was lagging at times in recent weeks.

While Boley’s raw statline of 13 touchdowns to five interceptions seems solid at the surface, his propensity to commit untimely errors has been frustrating for Sun Devil fans.

This move might prove to be futile, but there’s a chance the ASU season gets a second wind over the final six games.

How Keene, Voices From Outside Can Impact ASU Positively

At the surface, Keene provides reliable, floor-raising qualities. He’s decisive, chalk-full of experience, and fairly accurate. Beyond this, Keene is also a leader that the locker room looks up to, with serving on the Pat Tillman Leadership Council being proof.

Even though Keene provides a few positives, there are reasons to temper expectations. Keene’s 256-yard showing against Texas Tech looks strong on the surface, but physical limitations may hold him back. This includes a 5’11” frame, athletic limitations, and a tendency to throw untimely interceptions himself.

Was benching Boley the correct choice? Only time will tell, but there are other areas of the program that can aid in reviving the season as well.

An unlikely source in two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash is coming to save the day. Dillingham spoke about the importance of the Phoenix-area icon speaking to the team following Wednesday’s practice (Blake Niemann, Fox).

“To hear him talk about how he handles the highs and the lows, I think is really really important for us.”