Kenny Dillingham Makes Key QB Decision at Halftime of Texas Tech Blowout

Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils are in the midst of another humiliating loss.

The Sun Devils went into halftime of the Oct. 17 contest against the Texas Tech Red Raiders trailing 43-10.

While the defense appears to be porous again, the offense is of equal concern. This reflects in a bold and timely decision from Dillingham coming out of halftime on Saturday.

Dillingham Officially Makes Quarterback Change

Cutter Boley came into the 2026 season with high hopes. An efficient game one and admirable performance (over the first three quarters) against Texas A&M in week two were encouraging.

Unfortunately, two pick-sixes in the fourth quarter against the Aggies began a rapid downfall. The next week yielded under 100 passing yards for the Kentucky transfer. Two weeks later brought one of the most humiliating home losses of this decade to the Sun Devils.

Two first-half interceptions against Texas Tech seems to be where Dillingham drew the line. The Sun Devils went into the second half of this contest with Mikey Keene under center, a move that has been possible for a month now.

Keene went in and led a touchdown drive in his first action of the game, and is heading into the fourth quarter with a mark of 11-13 for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Examine the ultimate implications of this change moving forward this season, as well as Dillingham’s post-game comments.

What Chance Means for Arizona State Moving Forward

Arizona State inevitably moving to 3-3 in 2026 points to an overall lost season. Nothing has gone right for this Sun Devil squad, as the defense and offense appear to be in equal disarray.

To compound these issues is the rampant injuries that are hitting the program for a second consecutive season. Although the quarterback position is seemingly a minor issue relative to the rest of the roster, there’s still much to be desired.

Where does the Arizona State staff go from here?

Starting Keene provides a more stable floor for the ASU offense, but the upside isn’t as high. Keene is in his last year of eligibility. He is also a stable field general, not an explosive playmaker.

Pivoting back to Boley may or may not be on the table, but his leash would undoubtedly be short if this becomes the case.

Ultimately, the move to true freshman QB Jake Fette might be the wisest move. Fette is one of the best quarterback recruits to pledge to ASU since 2000, and he brings a brand of football to the field that could reinvigorate the offense.

Read more on what Dillingham has to say about the quarterback situation following the game below.