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The Clemson Tigers (6-4, 4-3 ACC) travel to Wallace Wade Stadium tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET to face the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils (7-3, 4-3 ACC) in what is shaping up to be a monumental mismatch under center. Clemson is facing a catastrophic quarterback crisis at the absolute worst time. With true freshman Tait […]

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