The Clemson Tigers (6-4, 4-3 ACC) travel to Wallace Wade Stadium tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET to face the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils (7-3, 4-3 ACC) in what is shaping up to be a monumental mismatch under center.
Clemson is facing a catastrophic quarterback crisis at the absolute worst time. With true freshman Tait Reynolds out for the season with a meniscus tear, and backup Christopher Vizzina sidelined in concussion protocol, the Tigers are being forced to roll the dice on their depth chart.
Head coach Dabo Swinney is remaining optimistic about relying on his reserves for tonight’s primetime ESPN broadcast.
“We’re fully committed to playing guys who deserve to play,” Swinney said. “You commit to a guy early in the season, and even if a guy has only played 10 percent of the snaps, when you get to game eight or nine, they’ve got some good experience”.
That experience will be put to the ultimate test against a Duke program that has flat-out outclassed Clemson on paper this season.
Duke enters tonight’s contest as one of the most potent offenses in the ACC, spearheaded by running back Nate Sheppard, who leads the FBS in scoring at 13.8 points per game. The Blue Devils are fielding an offensive unit generating nearly 80 more yards and 10 more points per game than a sputtering Clemson offense.
If the Tigers are going to pull off a miracle in Durham, they will have to rely on defensive heroics and special teams consistency. Kicker Nolan Hauser, the national leader in field goals, continues to be an elite weapon. Swinney famously once called a historic 56-yarder by the kicker “the biggest kick in Clemson history”.
Swinney’s long-term vision for his program relies heavily on games like tonight—battles of attrition that forge character.
“I had a conversation with Terry Don and said, ‘Terry Don, I know we are not very good right now, but we need to play people because that is going to help me teach and help me develop the culture and the mindset that you have to have to win at the highest level,” recounted Swinney. “I didn’t think we had that, and that’s what we committed to. That’s what we’ve done”.
The words of legendary former strength coach Joey Batson, often played in stadiums to hype up the Clemson faithful, will have to resonate loudly in the visitor’s locker room tonight:
“Let me tell you something right now: they don’t put championship rings on smooth hands! You gotta go earn it! You gotta go earn it six seconds at a time! You win championships when the stadium is empty, when the band ain’t playing, when the cheerleaders ain’t cheering, when it’s just you and your brothers right beside you. That’s when you win championships! In the fourth quarter, that is when we shine!”.
Or as the opening line to Clemson’s alma mater states: “Where the Blue Ridge yawns its greatness, where the Tigers play…”.
Prediction Duke’s offense simply has too much firepower for a Clemson team reeling from massive injuries at the game’s most important position. Even with Hampton shutting down one side of the field, Duke’s Nate Sheppard will wear down the Clemson front. The Blue Devils’ superior depth and scoring ability will allow them to control the clock and cruise to a victory at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Duke 27, Clemson 13
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