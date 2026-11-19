The Clemson Tigers have been backed into a corner in their quarterback room.

It’s not a situation they want to be in going down the stretch of the season, but it has forced head coach Dabo Swinney to make a fascinating decision with Chris Denson.

Denson won’t start this weekend, but he has made a surprising return to the QB depth chart.

Clemson QB Depth Chart After Injuries

The Tigers are down two quarterbacks due to injury heading into Friday night’s game against Duke.

The true freshman standout Tait Reynolds tore his meniscus against Georgia Tech and will have an extended absence.

The veteran Christopher Vizzina sustained a concussion and will also be out.

That leaves the former walk-on Trent Pearman as the starter against the Blue Devils.

Pearman’s backup on Friday night will be true freshman Brock Bradley.

And the QB3 will be Denson, who hasn’t even been working as a quarterback this season.

Dabo Swinney on Chris Denson

Swinney told reporters this week that Denson has moved back to the QB group after spending time at wide receiver

“We’ve had to move Denson back to the quarterback room, and you know, we got to have a plan for him,” Swinney stated. “Obviously, he brings something different, so we’ll have a plan for him as well and a package. So that’s where we are.”

Denson was a three-star dual-threat QB from Plant City, Florida in the Class of 2025. He had been committed to Coastal Carolina before a late flip to Clemson.

He was listed as a quarterback as a true freshman and got just one offensive snap, a designed run, through 12 weeks before getting a bigger chance against overmatched Furman. In that game, Denson completed four passes for 22 yards and a touchdown while running six times for 106 yards and another TD.

Clemson clearly didn’t believe in his future at QB, though, because they started to transition him to wide receiver this summer.

“Watching him compete, I mean, it wasn’t close, and we want to try to get the kid on the field,” Swinney said. “It wasn’t close. So, you know, he just didn’t have the arm talent to win that job. Now, he’s got the leg talent, and you could change your offense and do some things if you just wanted to leave him there. But it was obvious.”

That’s certainly not an encouraging endorsement of Denson’s QB talent — but it does point out that Clemson believes in his athleticism and wants to find a way to use him.

“We’re trying to get him on the field, and if he wants to play at the next level, he’s going to need a position change,” Swinney said. “That’s just the reality of it. And again, we hadn’t really seen him much other than just in practice here or there. I said, ‘I think he can compete,’ and he got a chance to go compete, and it just became obvious through the competition where he was as a quarterback. So, that’s where we are.”

If Denson sees the field on Friday, it’ll likely be in a specialty package. The true extent of his time at Clemson is still being figured out.