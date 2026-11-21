DURHAM, N.C. — If you love gritty, old-school defense, Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium is the place to be tonight. In what has devolved into a grueling offensive struggle, the Clemson Tigers hold a razor-thin 3-0 lead over the Duke Blue Devils at halftime.

The game remained scoreless for the first 29 minutes and 43 seconds of play. Clemson finally broke the deadlock just 17 seconds before the break when kicker Nolan Hauser drilled a 36-yard field goal, capping a critical 12-play, 72-yard drive that took 1:36 off the clock.

The Tigers’ late surge accounted for a large chunk of their 180 total offensive yards in the first half. Quarterback Trent Pearman struggled to find a consistent rhythm early, completing 8 of 15 passes for 74 yards. However, Pearman delivered the biggest play of the half on the final scoring drive, launching a 40-yard bomb to wide receiver T.J. Moore to push into Duke territory and set up Hauser’s kick.

Clemson leaned heavily on the ground game to move the chains, tallying 106 rushing yards on 23 attempts. Chris Denson led the charge with 52 yards on nine carries, while Jarvis Green added 31 yards on just four touches, averaging an explosive 7.8 yards per carry. Despite a steady yardage advantage, the Tigers’ momentum was repeatedly stalled by two turnovers, including an interception thrown by Bryant Wesco Jr. and a fumble lost by Chris Johnson Jr.

On the other sideline, Duke’s offense has been completely stifled by a swarming Clemson defense. The Blue Devils limped into the locker room with just 80 total yards on 30 plays, averaging a meager 2.7 yards per snap. Remarkably, the Blue Devils failed to run a single play inside Clemson territory during the first two quarters.

Duke quarterback Walker Eget has been locked down, completing just 7 of 17 passes for 43 yards. Running back Nate Sheppard has seen the bulk of the workload on the ground, grinding out 39 yards on 11 attempts. The lone bright spot for the Blue Devils’ offense has been Javen Nicholas, who hauled in three catches for 44 yards, including a 21-yard reception late in the second quarter.

Defensively, Duke has managed to bend without breaking. DaShawn Stone anchored the Blue Devils with six total tackles, while Kevin O’Connor recorded two tackles for loss and forced a fumble. For Clemson, Jerome Carter III and Corey Myrick led a balanced attack, keeping Duke’s offensive line on its heels.

With both teams struggling to sustain drives and converting just 3 of 9 third-down attempts, locker room adjustments will be paramount. As the second half looms, the question remains: which offense will finally wake up, or will one more field goal be enough to escape Durham with a victory?