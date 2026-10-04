Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes Have Scored ‘Prime’ Numbers In Last 3 Games

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes simply aren’t scoring very many points.

It’s tough to win football games, especially against a team like Texas Tech on Saturday, without getting on the scoreboard more often.

The irony, though, isn’t just that they aren’t scoring many points, but how many points they’re scoring.

In each of the last three Colorado games, they’ve finished with a prime number as their point total. And yeah, Deion’s nickname is “Prime.”

What’s a prime number? It’s a number that can’t be multiplied by anything else to reach it. A number like 6, which can be reached by 2 times 3, isn’t prime. But 7? That’s a prime number. It only exists as a whole number by multiplying 1 by itself.

Colorado’s Low Point Totals

This stretch started on Saturday, Sept. 19.

That day, Colorado played Northwestern. The Buffaloes lost, 41-7. So that’s a 7 on the board for the prime numbers.

Then on Sept. 26, the Buffs lost 23-13 to the Baylor Bears. And 13 is also a prime number.

Then on Oct. 3, Texas Tech ran away from Colorado in the fourth quarter to win 29-7. Another 7 on the board.

The Buffs have now scored 7, 13, and 7 points the last 3 games. Those are all Prime numbers. — Nate Kreckman (@NateKreckman) October 4, 2026

A football team can win even at those low point totals. At least they aren’t getting shutout.

But it certainly leaves a lot to be desired.

Any Reason For Hope?

Colorado’s season opener seemed to give a reason to believe. They beat Georgia Tech and Alberto Mendoza by a 14-13 score to open the season.

They then got the easy matchup with Weber State the next week and won 52-21.

But since then, they’ve gone on their 7-13-7 run of points, and it’s not looking too hopeful.

The Buffaloes even benched former top recruit Julian Lewis at the quarterback position and turned to Isaac Wilson, the younger brother of former BYU star Zach Wilson.

Isaac Wilson’s first start didn’t go well. He managed to throw a pick-six on a ball that didn’t even leave the end zone.

Colorado’s schedule isn’t going to make things easier, either.

The only good news there is that they have a bye on Saturday, Oct. 10, a week to reset and figure some things out.

But when they come out of the bye, they host Utah, who is currently ranked No. 13. After that, they go to Oklahoma State, which is currently ranked No. 19.

It might get worse for the Buffaloes before it gets better. At least they’re really embracing “Prime.”