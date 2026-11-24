Deion Sanders is not worried about his future with the Colorado Buffaloes.

On Tuesday, Sanders spoke to reporters, who asked about his job security. He said that if the program released him, he would move on to “God’s next assignment.”

“Do you think that bothers me? Do you think that causes me to lose sleep or rest? You think that affects my life? I’m here on assignment for these kids,” Sanders said. “If I’m not here longer, I’ll move onto God’s next assignment. So, that don’t affect me like it may affect you or others. I’m in the third quarter of life. I may be losing games, but I’m winning life.”

Colorado is 4-7 and 2-6 in Big 12 play. After winning the first two games, the Buffaloes dropped the next five before beating Kansas State on Halloween. Colorado then lost two of the next three games and will end the season on Saturday when it hosts UCF.

Deion Sanders Love the Fight in His Team

“I’ve been telling you guys for a while now, these guys hadn’t quit,” Sanders said last week, per Brian Howell of BuffBlitz. “They hadn’t shut it down. They hadn’t had a pity party and played, ‘poor little old me.’ They don’t move like that. And I’m making sure the staff don’t move like that. That’s my responsibility, as well as the kids. I love what I see on a daily basis. I know that’s hard to believe for some, looking at the record, but these are some really good kids, and some really, really good kids in there fighting to the end.”

Sanders has been Colorado’s head coach since 2023 and has posted a 20-28 record. He has had one winning season, which was in 2024 when the Buffaloes finished 9-4. At that time, Colorado had QB Shedeur Sanders, who was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. The Buffaloes also had WR/DB Travis Hunter, who won the Heisman Trophy.

Deion Sanders Has Had Success as a College Football Coach

Before joining Colorado, Sanders was the head coach at Jackson State. During his three seasons with the Tigers, Sanders tallied a 27-6 record, won two SWAC championships, and was named the SWAC Coach of the Year twice.

Sanders played college football at Florida State from 1985 to 1988 and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. He played in the NFL from 1989 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2005. Sanders is a two-time Super Bowl champion and a Pro Football Hall of Fame member.