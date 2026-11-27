When the Colorado Buffaloes landed five-star QB recruit Julian Lewis, it was a massive recruiting win for head coach Deion Sanders.

Two years into the Lewis era in Colorado, though, it hasn’t worked out as anyone planned.

Lewis didn’t immediately win the starting gig last season. Then this year, he couldn’t keep it.

Isaac Wilson took over in the middle of the year, and then there was a medical emergency that popped up for Lewis, too.

It just hasn’t been what anyone hoped for from Lewis at Colorado, and that time may soon be coming to an end with the Buffaloes.

Julian Lewis Transfer Update

Lewis has seemed like a transfer candidate for much of the season. Much like Dylan Raiola last year or Michigan’s Bryce Underwood this year, these five-star QBs don’t seem likely to spend more than two years at their first stop when it isn’t a smashing success.

The second-year QB Lewis was recently named by The Athletic’s Antonio Morales as a transfer candidate in a new article published on Wednesday.

“Lewis, a former five-star prospect, was benched before he suffered a medical emergency last month,” Morales writes. “When he returns to football, it will likely be somewhere other than Colorado.”

There could be even more changes at Colorado if Sanders doesn’t last beyond the end of the regular season.

But whether Coach Prime sticks around or not, it doesn’t sound like Lewis has a long future left at Colorado.

Julian Lewis Medical Emergency

Lewis underwent an undisclosed medical emergency at the Colorado athletic facility on Oct. 28.

He was taken to a local hospital, news which was announced by his father the next day.

More information is not yet known.

“Colorado Athletics extends our full support to JuJu and his family through this medical emergency,” Colorado said in a statement on Oct. 29. “He remains in the thoughts of every CU player, coach, and staff member and we will continue to assist in any way we can in his full recovery. His health and well-being remain our top priority during this time.”

At this time, it seems like the transfer portal would be secondary to simply making sure Lewis is OK.

If he eventually has a return to football coming, then Lewis will probably be seeking some kind of fresh start.