Deion Sanders has heard the hot-seat talk at Colorado plenty of times. This time, the chatter might be more than talk.

The Buffaloes are 4-7 heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale against UCF and coming off a 35-28 loss at Cincinnati. It’s their third losing season in four years under Sanders, who is 20-28 since arriving in Boulder.

On Wednesday, a report surfaced that Saturday could be Sanders’ last game with the program.

Colorado Could Move On From Deion Sanders This Weekend

Former On3 reporter Phillip Dukes stated that a source told him Colorado is planning to fire Sanders after the UCF game — whatever the result.

“There’s a pretty strong rumor right now that I’ve gotten from a very credible source … this could be Coach Prime’s last weekend in Colorado, win, lose, or draw,” Dukes reported. “No matter what happens, they feel as if they’re probably going to fire Coach Prime this weekend.”

Dukes said the school could name a replacement as soon as next week. His source reportedly has New Mexico head coach Jason Eck as the leading candidate. Eck has back-to-back nine-win seasons at New Mexico and was a graduate assistant at Colorado in 2002 and 2003.

It should be noted, however, that Dukes made a point of hedging on his own source too.

“I’m not saying he’s the end-all, be-all, but he’s been right a few times,” Dukes said.

This also isn’t the first time Dukes has reported on Sanders’ future. Earlier this month, he said coaches had been told that Colorado “has a potential opening.”

Deion Sanders Isn’t Worried About His Job

Sanders hasn’t sounded like a coach sweating his future.

When reporters asked him about the hot-seat chatter on Tuesday, he didn’t pull any punches.

“Do you think that bothers me?” he asked. “Do you think that causes me to lose sleep or rest? You think that affects my life? I’m here on assignment for these kids. If I’m not here longer, I’ll move on to God’s next assignment. So, that don’t affect me like it may affect you or others. I’m in the third quarter of life. I may be losing games, but I’m winning life.”

The biggest obstacle to a change might be the price tag.

Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million extension in March 2025, and his buyout is roughly $25.5 million. Waiting until after Jan. 1 would reportedly cut that by about $7 million to $8 million, but it would mean missing the early signing period and the January transfer portal window.

The man who brought Sanders to Boulder isn’t the one making the call anymore either. Former athletic director Rick George famously said “the seat is not hot” last November. Fernando Lovo took over as AD in January, so any decision on Sanders would go through him.

It’s been a steep fall from 2024, when Colorado went 9-4 with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Since they left for the NFL, the Buffaloes are 7-16, and they’re 1-10 on the road over the last two seasons.

Colorado hosts UCF (6-5) on Saturday.