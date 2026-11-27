Colorado enters Saturday’s season finale with UCF, without much to play for. The season, and any bowl aspirations, quickly dissipated. Now, the most important question hovering over Boulder is whether Deion Sanders will return next season. In addition, the question of whether he merits serious consideration is raised.

As of this writing, Sanders’ FBS record is 20-28. The Buffaloes have only had one winning season and one postseason trip thus far. But from the outside, the program seems stagnant, and platform elevation and star power don’t win games. But the prospect of him leaving makes it possible for him to find a job that better fits his needs. When TCU fired Sonny Dykes, the chance for Sanders to return to an area he already lives in and knows well could reinvigorate his coaching career.

Worthy Risk

When Sanders arrived in Boulder, the program looked like a perfunctory outfit that just showed up to play. In the final days of the old Pac-12, Colorado looked like a perennial afterthought. Sanders brought name recognition to the program. Spring practices became events and spectacles. Regular-season games featured celebrities on the sidelines. The staff consisted of NFL Hall of Famers. Sanders, if nothing else, raised Colorado’s visibility.

Whatever happens with his job, the Buffaloes made a smart decision to bring Deion Sanders, the Hall of Fame cornerback, pitchman, and TV personality to town. In contrast, those aforementioned titles needed to be secondary. Much like a character arc that reached its conclusion, Sanders appeared to reach his ceiling. Fort Worth is another story.

Interesting discourse popping up on my feed this morning around Deion Sanders. If tomorrow is indeed his last game, I have two competing thoughts that both seem true. 1. He was not good at doing the nuts and bolts stuff you must do to run a good program and it caught up with him. 2. If you’re Colorado, you’d sign up for the ride all over again if you could. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 27, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Froggy Weather?

TCU, just a couple of years removed from an appearance in the national championship game, is 28-22 since then. In Texas, that will not work. Despite not being on the same financial level as the University of Texas, Texas A&M, or Texas Tech, money still floats around the program. The school faded into the background after its 2022 playoff run.

A statement is only just that, but man, TCU did not mince words in its press release on the coaching change… https://t.co/6RKBrLClfv — Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) November 22, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

The burden falls squarely on former head coach Sonny Dykes. The scoring offense, which many believed was a staple of the program, dropped from No. 25 in 2024 to No. 102 this season. Texas remains as fertile for oil as it does for football talent. Yet, the Horned Frogs recently found themselves far removed from big-money, high-level football. Five years ago, Sanders interviewed for the TCU opening.

Sanders, if he did leave Colorado and accept the job with TCU, walks in with a slew of advantages. First, he lives in the area. At Colorado, he lacked the regional familiarity that helps coaches and their staff. Next, he is a part of Texas football history. Despite whatever defensive failings the Dallas Cowboys now have, Sanders played a vital part in winning their last Super Bowl.

That could definitely help with recruiting both high school talent and transfers. Regardless of what many believe about him, the Colorado head coach builds relationships with coaches and players. What other explanation is there for how he managed to get Travis Hunter to leave Georgia and Florida State behind?

Money Talks

Even though TCU isn’t as wealthy as Texas or SMU, playing in the DFW area still offers NIL opportunities, so he was forced to choose Colorado. The Horned Frogs would need Sanders to focus on building relationships and coaching, placing a strong financial structure behind him.

Last season, TCU spent roughly $21 million on NIL valuations, which is below Colorado’s $25 million. However, he would walk into a deeper team. Therefore, he would not need to totally rebuild the program from the ground up.

Change of Pace

TCU actually aligns with a segment of Sanders’ personality that Colorado probably hasn’t aligned with. The school, short for Texas Christian University, emphasizes a religious aspect that Colorado, a public school, doesn’t. That link could lure Sanders, who publicly discusses his beliefs regularly. Additionally, the athletic program seems laser-focused on athletics, despite boasting an enrollment of approximately 12,000 students.

Is Wake Forest the 1st underdog story in college football? Acquired Gio Lopez from UNC who UNC fans cheered he left. No name head coach who many Wake Forest fans had to google who he was when he was hired Predicted to finish the year Bottom 5 of the ACC Bottom 3 NIL budget in the Power 4 and currently ranked higher then Ohio State and LSU who spent over 40M in NIL Had to blow everyone out since week 4 to get respect Sit back and enjoy history and what’s happening in Winston Salem 🎩 — BTJ Sports (@BigTakeJohnson) November 26, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Smaller private schools can thrive in the modern FBS. For example, Jake Dickert, at Wake Forest, continues to provide the blueprint. The Demon Deacons are participating in the ACC championship game thanks to two of the best players in the country, wide receiver Carlos Hernandez and quarterback Gio Lopez.

Just watch this pass by Gio Lopez https://t.co/BxpIJUuBkl — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 21, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Realistic Expectations

Having a structure and a firm athletic director in place will help Sanders narrow his focus. Hiring a dedicated, thorough NIL arm, possibly working through current general manager Ryan Dorchester, makes sense. Relieving the head coach of financial matters provides Sanders the freedom to focus on the team. Plus, it would be foolish to think that his hiring would not increase funding.

With that said, TCU will not immediately walk into Athens, Ga, and start pushing around the Bulldogs. We all remember what happened the last time they played. Instead, systematic building through more structure makes TCU a Big 12 threat first. Cody Campbell at Texas Tech threw millions at the program and brought winning to Lubbock. Fort Worth can achieve all of that and more if TCU finds the coach who permits platform elevation.

TCU AD Mike Buddie spoke about TCU’s roster spend and increasing it for the next head coach of the Horned Frogs. “We’ve already hit the ground running on that…” Q’s by @StevenMJohnson_ and @FrogPreacher https://t.co/IbPOOlSf12 — HornedFrogBlitz (@Frogs247) November 23, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Can Sanders Coach?

From an X’s and O’s perspective? Yes, he can. But structure will help him succeed at TCU. It’s important to develop a staff of skilled coaches, not just names. Building relationships with the HBCU community and gaining access to Texas’ junior college system may then be beneficial.

Next, it is helpful to land an offensive coordinator who can develop a flexible, functional scheme. Sanders needs to hire a coach who can respond to inquiries but does not require continual supervision when developing schemes. As of this writing, Sanders is still the Colorado head coach. However, his best job opportunity could be 800 miles away.