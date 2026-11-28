The Deion Sanders era could be coming to a close at Colorado amid college football rumors that Coach Prime may be fired at the end of the season. College football insider Phillip Dukes reported that “there’s a pretty strong rumor” that Sanders will be fired by Colorado after the team’s season finale against UCF.

The outcome of the Big 12 matchup is not expected to impact Coach Prime’s future. If Colorado cuts ties with Sanders, New Mexico’s Jason Eck along with a mystery former Power Four coach are the favorites to replace Coach Prime.

“They also say that they feel like an announcement on Coach Prime’s replacement could be as early as next week,” Dukes noted during a Nov. 25 appearance. “And the two names that he got: one, Jason Eck, the other, a former Power Four coach that I don’t think anybody’s thinking about right now.

“But those are the two leading candidates. But if I had to put my money on somebody, it will probably be Jason Eck.”

Here’s what you need to know about Sanders’ future at Colorado.

College Football Rumors: New Mexico’s Jason Eck Is Expected to Replace Deion Sanders at Colorado, Says Insider

Eck signed a five-year, $8.75 million contract extension at New Mexico in Nov. 2025, per ESPN. The coach has gone 18-6 during his first two seasons at New Mexico.

Eck’s turnaround at New Mexico earned him the 2025 Mountain West Coach of the Year award. The coach also did a stellar job transforming Idaho prior to his move to New Mexico.

“My personal opinion, if this goes down the way… that my source feels as if it’s going to go down, it’s going to be Eck and it’s going to be fast,” Dukes added.

“I mean, like Coach Prime out of there after the (UCF) game. Eck (named head coach) maybe by Wednesday, Thursday of next week.”

Colorado Coach Deion Sanders Is Expected to Be Fired After UCF Game: Insider

Time will tell if Sanders’ tenure at Colorado is indeed coming to an end. Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension in March 2025, per ESPN’s Heather Dinich.

“… There’s a pretty strong rumor right now that I’ve gotten from a very credible source that this could be Coach Prime’s last weekend in Colorado win, lose or draw,” Dukes explained.

“No matter what happens. They feel as if they’re probably going to fire Coach Prime this weekend.”

Coach Prime on Colorado Hot Seat Rumors: ‘I’m Winning Life’

Sanders attempted to brush off hot seat rumors as Colorado finishes out an underwhelming season. Colorado is 4-7 heading into the UCF game.

“Do you think that bothers me?” Sanders pondered when asked about the hot seat rumors, per ESPN. “Do you think that causes me to lose sleep or rest? Do you think that affects or impacts my life?

“That don’t affect me like it may affect you or may affect some others. Because I’m in the third quarter of life. I may be losing games, but I’m winning life.”