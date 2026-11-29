Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes ended a disappointing season on a high note Saturday. They ran for 306 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-28 win over UCF.

The bigger question is whether it was Coach Prime’s last game in Boulder.

On Wednesday, former On3 reporter Phillip Dukes said a source told him Colorado plans to fire Sanders after the season finale, no matter the result.

“No matter what happens, they feel as if they’re probably going to fire Coach Prime this weekend,” Dukes said.

The school hasn’t announced a decision. However, Sanders didn’t sound like a man who’s sweating it.

Deion Sanders ‘Too Blessed to Be Stressed’ About Future

Moments after the final whistle, TNT’s Jared Greenberg asked Sanders point-blank about his job.

“You’ve dealt with noise your entire life, but at the end of the day, do you believe you’re the coach of this program next year?” Greenberg asked.

“I don’t think about that man — I’m too blessed to be stressed,” Sanders replied.

He didn’t change his tune in his postgame press conference either. When a reporter asked whether the strong finish was enough to earn him a fifth season, Sanders wouldn’t argue his own case.

“I’ve never judged me in my life,” Sanders said. “Never had a vote for me for the Pro Bowl or the Major League All-Star game. I’ve never received that vote. I’ve never been that type of guy.

“I’m a very confident man — don’t get it twisted — but I’m not built like that to be sitting up here commenting on what I’m capable of and what I accomplished and what I didn’t.”

That doesn’t mean he wants out. Asked if he’d like the chance to fix what went wrong, the Pro Football Hall of Famer didn’t hesitate.

“Yeah, I mean, I love the opportunity tremendously,” Sanders said.

And he admitted there’s plenty to fix.

“There’s a lot. We don’t have time for that here, today, I think,” Sanders said. “Quite a bit needs to be fixed. Let’s focus on how wonderful it was today.”

Colorado Faces Costly Decision on Deion Sanders

Saturday was about as complete a game as the Buffaloes played all year.

Richard Young (102 yards, two touchdowns) and Damian Henderson II (101 yards, two touchdowns) ran wild, and Colorado led 45-7 before UCF scored 21 meaningless fourth-quarter points.

But one win doesn’t erase the bigger picture.

Colorado finished 5-7 (3-6 in the Big 12) — two wins better than last year’s 3-9 season. It’s still the third losing season in four years under Sanders, who is 21-28 in Boulder. He’s 8-16 since Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter left for the NFL.

Moving on won’t be cheap though.

Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million extension in March 2025, and his buyout is about $25.5 million, according to ESPN. Waiting until after Jan. 1 would reportedly cut that by $7 million to $8 million. But it would also mean missing the early signing period and the January transfer portal window.

Dukes’ source reportedly named New Mexico head coach Jason Eck as the leading candidate to replace Sanders. Eck has back-to-back nine-win seasons at New Mexico and was a graduate assistant at Colorado in 2002 and 2003. Dukes said a hire could come as soon as next week.

In the meantime, 20 recruits are set to sign with the Buffaloes on Wednesday.