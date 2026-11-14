Deion Sanders Makes Bold Comparison After Colorado’s Upset Win Over Houston

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders made a bold comparison after his team earned an upset win over the Houston Cougars on Friday night.

After falling behind 20-7, Colorado stormed back and won 42-32. It was the Buffaloes’ biggest win of the season, and Sanders loved the fans storming Folsom Field after the game ended, leading him to compare the celebration to something he won twice in the NFL.

“The way they take the field at the conclusion of the game is like we just won the Super Bowl,” Sanders said, per USA Today. “I’m proud of them. I’m happy because kids love kids. Kids are on the field playing. Kids are in the stands supporting… And kids love kids, regardless of what some may write, what someone may tweet, post, or say on your wonderful news stations.”

Deion Sanders Gets Support From Players After the Win

Heading into the Houston game, Colorado was 3-6, and questions lingered about Sanders’ future with the program. Beating Houston, who came in ranked No. 14 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, will quiet some of the talk, and if the Buffaloes win their final two regular-season games, they will be bowl-eligible.

“Just coming to the game with Coach Prime, like, you know. we all want him here,” Colorado safety Randon Fontenette said. “Like, I came here for him, to play for him. That’s why I really play hard, because I love playing for Coach Prime, man. He’s a good guy, a good coach, and he’s taught me a lot.”

Deion Sanders ‘Expects a Lot More’ From the Buffaloes

Things looked promising for the Buffaloes at the start of the season, as they beat Georgia Tech and Weber State to go 2-0. But Colorado lost the next five games before defeating Kansas State on Halloween.

“I still expect a lot more from us,” Sanders said. “We did some things that we showed you they were capable of doing. We’ve been capable of this all season long, but we just hadn’t put it together. So I’m really proud of the young men that they put it together, as well as the (coaching) staff.”

Sanders has been Colorado’s head coach since 2023. He has had only one winning season, which was in 2024 when the Buffaloes went 9-4 and 7-2 in the Big 12.

Before joining Colorado, Sanders was the head coach at Jackson State from 2020 to 2022. He led the Tigers to two Southwestern Athletic Conference championships and two appearances in the Celebration Bowl, the de facto national championship for Black college football.