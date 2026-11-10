Fernando Mendoza Gets Major News Amid Kirk Cousins Vikings Trade Update

Former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza could be on the verge of receiving some major news before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported November 10 that the Minnesota Vikings have identified Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins as a prime trade candidate, creating a scenario in which Mendoza could suddenly find himself competing for his first NFL start.

“Vikings have identified Raiders QB Kirk Cousins as a prime trade candidate ahead of today’s 4 pm ET deadline, per league sources,” Schefter reported on X. “The clock is ticking to get a deal done.”

The development comes just two days after Schefter reported that the Raiders had not received trade inquiries about Cousins and had no interest in moving him.

For Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, a trade would represent a significant change in his rookie season.

But the deal is far from complete, and Las Vegas would have to be willing to accelerate its plans for the former Indiana star.

Fernando Mendoza Could Benefit From Kirk Cousins Trade to Vikings

The Vikings’ interest in Cousins comes at a particularly interesting time for Mendoza.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, many within the Raiders organization believe Mendoza has developed enough to start if called upon.

That assessment offers an intriguing contrast to the organization’s previous stance.

On November 8, Schefter reported that Las Vegas intended to keep Cousins as its starter until the coaching staff believed Mendoza was ready.

Now, the Vikings have reportedly identified Cousins as a priority ahead of the deadline, while Breer’s report suggests Mendoza has made meaningful progress behind the scenes.

There are still significant obstacles to a deal.

The Raiders are 4-5 and remain in the AFC playoff picture despite losing five of their last six games. Cousins has also enjoyed a productive season, throwing for 2,340 yards and 20 touchdowns through nine games.

Trading him would mean surrendering a productive veteran quarterback in the middle of the season, even with a promising rookie waiting behind him.

However, Las Vegas could receive draft compensation while potentially moving a future financial commitment tied to Cousins’ contract.

For Minnesota, the appeal is obvious. Cousins already has experience playing under Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, making him an attractive option for a team seeking immediate improvement at quarterback.

And for Mendoza, the move could eliminate the most significant obstacle standing between him and the Raiders’ starting job.

When Will Fernando Mendoza Make His First NFL Start?

Mendoza has spent most of his rookie season watching Cousins from the sideline after leading Indiana to a national championship and winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

The former Hoosiers star made his NFL debut against the New England Patriots on October 11, completing six of eight passes for 48 yards without a touchdown or interception.

He has yet to make his first NFL start.

As Heavy on Indiana previously reported, the Raiders had considered their Week 13 bye a potential turning point in Mendoza’s development.

That timetable would give the rookie additional preparation before potentially taking over in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

A Cousins trade would complicate that plan.

The Raiders face the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns before their bye week, creating a challenging stretch for a quarterback making his first NFL starts.

Las Vegas could also choose to start another quarterback temporarily rather than immediately handing Mendoza the offense.

Nothing has been decided.

But with ESPN now reporting that the Vikings are targeting Cousins and Sports Illustrated reporting that Mendoza is nearing starting readiness, the former Indiana quarterback has become one of the more interesting players to monitor ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The deadline arrives at 4 p.m. Eastern.