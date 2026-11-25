The Indiana Hoosiers suddenly need some help from their biggest rivals in order to potentially earn entry into the College Football Playoff for a second straight season.

On Tuesday, November 24, it was another edition of the rankings reveal across college football, and for Indiana Hoosiers fans, they will likely not be too pleased with their slot.

As you can see, the Hoosiers are ranked 14th, and just ahead of them are the Oregon Ducks and Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Ducks play the Washington Huskies over rivalry weekend, and the Hawkeyes take on Nebraska. While the Hoosiers have a somewhat easy contest against Purdue, Indiana will likely need a team in front of them to lose in order to get back into the 12-team field.

Indiana Hoosiers Backed Into Corner with Latest CFP Rankings Reveal

After an upset loss to the Washington Huskies, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti got a little bit frisky with the media, and perhaps the CFP committee took note of that.

Even if, let’s say, UCLA (BIG 10 foe) loses to USC this weekend, the Hoosiers would still then likely need either Oregon or Iowa to lose.

Indiana can still technically make it into the Big 10 championship, but they no longer control their destiny, and if the Hoosiers DON’T get into that Big 10 championship game, their CFP fate is essentially sealed.

Here are some reactions across the college football world to the latest rankings, which had Indiana fall SIX spots.

@CFBReport wrote:

“Indiana falls SIX spots to 14 in the latest CFP Ranking. WOW. The Hoosiers are practically eliminated from at-large contention, and do NOT control their destiny. Indiana essentially HAS to win the Big 10 Championship to get in.”

@Brett_McMurphy: “Indiana comes in at No. 14. The Hoosiers are lonnnngg shots to make the playoff unless the Hoosiers win the Big Ten title”

The Hoosiers need A LOT of things to go their way to make the Big 10 title game, including losses from two of the following teams: Oregon, UCLA, and Iowa + a win of its own.

@daily_hoosier: “In essence, IU has dropped all the way from No. 4 to No. 14 because of one loss to a ranked team on the road.”

Perhaps the CFP committee has some sort of vendetta against Indiana?