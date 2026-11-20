Matt Rhule’s Nebraska tenure could take a big swing in vibes in the next two weeks.

The Cornhuskers close the regular season against a pair of ranked foes: Ohio State, then Iowa.

A win in one or two of those games would make it feel like Rhule was making progress at Nebraska.

But if both of those ranked opponents run away from the Cornhuskers, it’ll be another disappointing end to a season with Rhule at the helm in Lincoln.

History isn’t on Rhule’s side here. He hasn’t beaten a ranked foe in a decade.

Matt Rhule Streak Against Ranked Teams

ESPN shared a bunch of tidbits on Rhule in a new article on Friday, but the simple fact is simple:

Since Rhule took over as the Baylor head coach in 2017, he has coached in a game against an AP Top-25 team on 21 occasions. He has lost all 21.

Yep, 0-21 against ranked teams since 2017 — a stretch that does also include time with the Carolina Panthers, with the NFL obviously not having AP Top-25 teams.

That feels like it should be almost impossible, but it’s also fair to point out that a chunk of those ranked teams haven’t been borderline — some of Rhule’s opponents in recent seasons have been the best teams in the country.

Still, upsets happen every week in college football. Nebraska hasn’t found its way to any.

ESPN shares these two tidbits to provide some context:

First, is it really that bad? It’s hard to get around the answer here being a pretty easy yes. Rhule’s 0-21 record since 2017 is the worst in AP-ranked games of any coach in that span, with Rutgers’ Greg Schiano being closest at 0-19. Furthermore, Rhule’s career .071 winning percentage ranks the seventh worst of all coaches since the start of the AP poll era in 1936. The only coaches that rank below him are Woody Widenhofer (0-35), Randy Edsall (1-34), Bobby Wallace (1-24), Dan McCarney (3-45), Mike Locksley (2-30) and Lou Little (2-27). Second, is he at least getting closer? The answer here though, at least so it seems, is also yes. Rhule’s average margin of defeat in his ranked losses has been 15.5 points per game at Nebraska, down from 17.7 points per game at Baylor. That difference is negligible, but the year-over-year data charts a more defined path. Every year since Rhule took over the Cornhuskers, the yearly margin of defeat in ranked losses has decreased — 21 points per game in 2023, 20 points in 2024, 9.7 points in 2025 and a 3-point loss in his lone defeat in 2026.

Until Rhule does it, though, the streak will loom as a problematic reality.

Has Matt Rhule Ever Beaten a Ranked Team?

Rhule did pull off two wins over ranked teams when he was the head coach at Temple for four seasons.

The more recent of the two was in the AAC Championship Game in December of 2016 when the Owls routed Navy, 34-10.

That Temple team included offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and defensive lineman Haason Reddick, who both went on to make the Pro Bowl in the NFL.