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Nebraska’s Anthony Colandrea Makes Decision on Future; QB Recruit Trae Taylor Comments

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CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 06: Anthony Colandrea #10 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers looks to pass against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium on November 06, 2026 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

first-The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost on Friday night to Illinois, a defeat that resulted in the firing of offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen and brought questions about the viability of Matt Rhule as their head coach.

But before that defeat took place, Nebraska had already picked up a win or two in the roster-building department at the most important position in sports: quarterback.

Anthony Colandrea is playing this season as the Cornhuskers’ QB1, and Nebraska also has a talented high school senior committed to their program, Trae Taylor.

Both have taken steps in recent weeks to secure what next season looks like for them.

Anthony Colandrea Makes Decision on Future

GettyCHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 06: Anthony Colandrea #10 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers dives for a first down as he is tackled by Tanner Heckel #16 of the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium on November 06, 2026 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

At the end of October, The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman reported that Colandrea will be back to play quarterback for the Cornhuskers again in 2027.

“Quarterback Anthony Colandrea will return to Nebraska in 2027 for a final season of collegiate eligibility, his agency announced Friday on social media,” Sherman wrote. “… Colandrea — who is in his fourth season as an FBS starter after spending the past three years at UNLV and Virginia — has stabilized Nebraska’s QB position this year after the transfer of former five-star prospect Dylan Raiola, who started for coach Matt Rhule in 2024 and 2025.”

The first-year Cornhusker Colandrea has brought more mobility to the table than Raiola did, which has helped the offense operate at times even in tough circumstances.

And it sure is a sign of the times that Colandrea’s return to Nebraska gets announced with about a month to go in the regular season.

Trae Taylor Weighs In

GettyCHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 06: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Nebraska Cornhuskers looks on against the Illinois Fighting Illiniduring the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium on November 06, 2026 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Five-star quarterback Trae Taylor is committed to Nebraska, and so any QB news is also viewed through the lens of what it means to Taylor.

After Colandrea’s news came out, Taylor went on social media and posted this:

Even more importantly for Nebraska, Taylor posted this after the Cornhuskers’ loss to Illinois:

Nebraska has to keep Taylor’s commitment — it’d be a costly blow if he ended up flipping.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Nebraska’s Anthony Colandrea Makes Decision on Future; QB Recruit Trae Taylor Comments

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