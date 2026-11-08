Nebraska’s Anthony Colandrea Makes Decision on Future; QB Recruit Trae Taylor Comments

first-The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost on Friday night to Illinois, a defeat that resulted in the firing of offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen and brought questions about the viability of Matt Rhule as their head coach.

But before that defeat took place, Nebraska had already picked up a win or two in the roster-building department at the most important position in sports: quarterback.

Anthony Colandrea is playing this season as the Cornhuskers’ QB1, and Nebraska also has a talented high school senior committed to their program, Trae Taylor.

Both have taken steps in recent weeks to secure what next season looks like for them.

Anthony Colandrea Makes Decision on Future

At the end of October, The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman reported that Colandrea will be back to play quarterback for the Cornhuskers again in 2027.

“Quarterback Anthony Colandrea will return to Nebraska in 2027 for a final season of collegiate eligibility, his agency announced Friday on social media,” Sherman wrote. “… Colandrea — who is in his fourth season as an FBS starter after spending the past three years at UNLV and Virginia — has stabilized Nebraska’s QB position this year after the transfer of former five-star prospect Dylan Raiola, who started for coach Matt Rhule in 2024 and 2025.”

The first-year Cornhusker Colandrea has brought more mobility to the table than Raiola did, which has helped the offense operate at times even in tough circumstances.

And it sure is a sign of the times that Colandrea’s return to Nebraska gets announced with about a month to go in the regular season.

Trae Taylor Weighs In

Five-star quarterback Trae Taylor is committed to Nebraska, and so any QB news is also viewed through the lens of what it means to Taylor.

After Colandrea’s news came out, Taylor went on social media and posted this:

My phone is blowing up wanting interviews about Ant coming back. I’ll post it here and get back focused on my game tonight. I absolutely love that he is coming back and hope TJ stays I can learn a ton from both. I respect every QB in that room as all of them have been helpful to me already. This changes absolutely nothing for my commitment and I’m 100% locked in. Looking forward to coming in and competing and learning. Hope that answers everyone’s questions on where me and my family stand. #GBR sorry I can’t do interviews today I just need to lock in on standing bear tonight hope everyone understands — Trae Taylor (@Qb6Trae) October 30, 2026

Even more importantly for Nebraska, Taylor posted this after the Cornhuskers’ loss to Illinois:

Stay on that side. I’m always going to stand behind @CoachMattRhule. I’m just as investing in this program as the next person. #GBR https://t.co/Bh1mhoT38C — Trae Taylor (@Qb6Trae) November 7, 2026

Nebraska has to keep Taylor’s commitment — it’d be a costly blow if he ended up flipping.