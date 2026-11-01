Nebraska Product Emmett Johnson Shines Over Kenneth Walker in Week 8 for Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs did a total overhaul of their running back room this offseason.

The Kenneth Walker free agent signing has been the big one that everyone has spent all summer, and the opening stretch of the season, talking about.

But the Emmett Johnson draft pick out of Nebraska looks to be a brilliant move by the Chiefs, too.

In Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season, Johnson is shining over Walker against the Denver Broncos. The rookie is capturing the attention of the football world.

Why Emmett Johnson is Playing Over Kenneth Walker

The first thing to point out is this — Johnson is playing so well that the Chiefs are playing him over one of the obvious stars of the early stages of this season, Walker.

Johnson had a 73-yard touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes, and he actually was up to three catches for 119 yards at the end of three quarters.

The rookie had just one carry through the first 44 minutes of the game, but it was a bruising 15-yard run.

NFL analysts and fans noticed.

Emmett Johnson is the greatest RB alive? — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 1, 2026

Emmett Johnson having a day! KCvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/m5yCyVVchn — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

Emmett Johnson has been the best RB of Week 8. https://t.co/gUEU7EuAjB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 1, 2026

Johnson had shown flashes so far this season, but the total explosiveness that he showed off on Sunday was impressive, and it showed that the Chiefs should have no problem relying on him going forward.

Emmett Johnson at Nebraska

Johnson, unlike many players in this day and age, spent his whole college career at Nebraska.

He didn’t get an offensive touch as a true freshman. In 2023, he upgraded to 90 carries for 411 yards and two touchdowns.

Then in 2024, Johnson had 117 carries for 598 yards and a score along with 39 grabs for 286 yards and two TDs.

Johnson went for 1,451 yards in 2025 on 251 carries, with 12 rushing TDs. He also had 46 catches for 370 yards and three scores.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has always done very well with pass-catching running backs, and that gave Johnson a chance to succeed with the Chiefs.

He may not always have these gigantic sort of days, but it’s clear Johnson belongs in the NFL. Johnson has carried his special last season at Nebraska into the pros.

Emmett Johnson Proves NFL’s 2-RB Need

NFL teams need two running backs in this era. They just do.

Even a team like the Chiefs that has made Walker a workhorse this season would’ve struggled on Sunday without Johnson.

The Broncos were shutting Walker down. They didn’t have an answer for Johnson, though, and that looked like it could make all the difference.