Nebraska’s Matt Rhule Buyout in Contract Reveals Cost to Dismiss Coach

Matt Rhule looked cool on the sideline for Nebraska on Friday night for Illinois.

He was rocking a varsity jacket and some sweet sneakers in Nebraska colors.

The problem for Rhule is that he may not have a whole lot of time left to spend as Nebraska’s coach.

Nothing is a given, but the Cornhuskers’ performance against the Fighting Illini has again brought to the forefront the idea of Nebraska moving on from Rhule.

Like most big-time college football coaches, Rhule has a hefty buyout in his contract. But at some point, it becomes worth it to pay that cost.

Matt Rhule Contract Details

Rhule signed a two-year extension with Nebraska in Oct. 2025 that takes his contract through the 2032 season.

They signed that deal near the end of his third season on the job, and Rhule had clearly done some good things in his time with the Cornhuskers. He had also gotten Dylan Raiola to come to Nebraska as the top QB recruit in the Class of 2024 — although Raiola left after two seasons to play for Oregon.

Part of the reason he got that extension is likely that his alma mater, Penn State, could’ve been a landing spot for Rhule after the Nittany Lions and James Franklin parted ways. Nebraska didn’t want that to happen.

Rhule makes an average annual salary of $11.7 million through the end of his deal.

ESPN reported at the time that Rhule’s deal is 90% guaranteed.

Matt Rhule Buyout Details

Rhule’s specific buyout cost rose with the two-year extension. Because his contract is 90% guaranteed, it means those two additional years added a lot more money that would have to be bought out if Rhule is let go.

According to USA Today, Rhule had a buyout of $63 million entering the 2026 season.

That number drops as Nebraska plays games, but it’s clear it’ll still be a huge cost.

Nebraska could end up paying something like $50 million to part ways with Rhule, if that’s the decision they make.

Oftentimes in these situations, there’s a negotiation that brings the buyout cost down, but that’s far from a given.

Depending on how the rest of this season goes for the Cornhuskers, there could definitely be some tough conversations ahead.