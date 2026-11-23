The FBS is truly a different world for North Dakota State.

Once an FCS titan with 10 national championships between 2011 and 2025, the school with the acronym SDSU was the most heated rival for the Bison. That’s South Dakota State, which played NDSU for more than a century and became a major FCS rival in the past two decades.

Now, NDSU fans could pull for a different SDSU amid slim College Football Playoff hopes. San Diego State blew the doors off the Group of Six race by upsetting No. 17 Boise State on Nov. 21.

The Aztecs edged the Broncos 22-20, which dropped Boise State to 9-2. Suddenly a plethora of teams could make a run at the G6 bid for the CFP, and the Aztecs and Broncos will meet again for the Pac-12 title on Dec. 4 amid that jumble.

NDSU Needs a Chain Of Events to Make CFP

​Much has to go right for the Bison to have a shot at the CFP, but it isn’t out of the question. Another SDSU win over Boise State would go a long way for the Bison to have a shot, though.

NDSU sits at 9-2 with a chance to make the Mountain West Conference title game with a win on Friday at San Jose State. The Bison trail New Mexico for the Mountain West lead, but there’s a crowd of two-loss teams in conference play. If NDSU gets in, a win over New Mexico or Air Force coupled with an SDSU win of the Pac-12 gives the Bison a legitimate shot for the G6 spot.

Only Liberty (10-1), New Mexico (9-2) and Boise State (9-2) sit ahead of the Bison in the SP+ ratings. NDSU has a more difficult schedule than Liberty, which will play a common opponent of the Bison soon.

Another Familiar Team Could Pay Off Big

​Jacksonville State, which lost the Bison 33-7 in the season opener, will face Liberty for the Conference USA title game on Dec. 4.

The Gamecocks beat Liberty once during September, 34-24, for the Flames’ lone loss. If Jax State beats the Flames again, that could be a huge favor for the Bison.

It would leave no one-loss G6 teams, and NDSU could become a frontrunner for that final playoff spot if the dominoes fall into place amid two Bison wins. NDSU arguably has a clear path to the CFP with a Mountain West title, an SDSU Pac-12 title and a Jax State Conference USA title.

NDSU once played Jax State for an FCS national title in the 2015 season, and the regular season opener was a rematch of that game where the Bison won a fifth consecutive FCS crown. If NDSU gets into the CFP this year with Jax State’s Conference USA win as part of it, the Bison fittingly found the right non-conference opponent last minute amid the transition from FCS to FBS this year.