How to Watch Miami vs. Notre Dame Today: TV Channel, Stream, Kickoff Time

No. 1 Miami and No. 4 Notre Dame meet Saturday night in South Bend, with College Football Playoff positioning on the line for both teams. Notre Dame (7-1) hosts the unbeaten Hurricanes (8-0, 6-0 ACC) after its lone loss at BYU, with the Irish still lacking the high-value victory the playoff committee wants to see.

NBC carries the game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. CT, 4:30 p.m. PT) from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Peacock streams the NBC broadcast live, and NBC.com and the mobile apps also carry it. Viewers can also use streaming services that carry local NBC stations, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream. An over-the-air antenna also works wherever a local NBC station broadcasts.

NBC Sports’ College Countdown starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, then moves to NBC and Peacock at 7 p.m. ET. Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge call the game, with Kathryn Tappen and Caroline Pineda on the sideline. ESPN’s College GameDay also broadcasts from South Bend from 9 a.m. to noon ET.

HOW TO WATCH: NO. 1 MIAMI vs. NO. 11 NOTRE DAME Saturday, November 7, 2026 When Saturday, November 7, 2026, 7:30 p.m. ET Where Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN TV NBC Stream Peacock Pregame Expanded NBC Sports College Countdown begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and continues on NBC + Peacock at 7:00 p.m. ET. ESPN’s College GameDay broadcasts from South Bend Saturday morning, 9 a.m. to noon ET. Broadcast Crew Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen and Caroline Pineda (sideline), Terry McAulay (rules analyst) Source: NBC Sports, nbcsports.com

Miami Hurricanes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Preview

Notre Dame leads the series 18-9-1, and Saturday brings the first meeting between the teams when both are ranked this high in the AP poll since the 1988 “Catholics vs. Convicts” game.

Miami holds the No. 1 spot in both the AP poll and the initial College Football Playoff rankings. Notre Dame is No. 4 in the AP poll but No. 11 in the CFP rankings, which puts the Irish on the last at-large line of the projected 12-team field.

The Hurricanes average about 47 points per game. Transfer quarterback Darian Mensah has thrown for more than 2,400 yards with 25 touchdowns and one interception, and Miami is 4-0 on the road.

Notre Dame counters with a defense that ranks among the nation’s best, allowing about 13.4 points per game, and quarterback CJ Carr. The Irish lost 28-24 at BYU on Oct. 17 and rebounded with a win over Navy.

Miami will play without receiver Malachi Toney, a Heisman contender with 73 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns. Toney is out after high ankle sprain surgery, according to ESPN, and is expected to miss multiple weeks, possibly the rest of the regular season, with a potential return for the playoff.

Despite their significantly lower ranking, Notre Dame goes into the game as a 7 1/2-point favorite, according to odds set by Covers.com. On the prediction market Kalshi, the Irish have been given a 71% chance of winning, and a projected six-point margin of victory.

CFP SELECTION COMMITTEE RANKINGS As of November 3, 2026 • Selection Day: December 6, 2026 Rank Team 1 Miami 2 Georgia 3 Utah 4 Indiana 5 Alabama 6 Kentucky 7 Texas 8 UCLA 9 BYU 10 Ole Miss 11 Notre Dame 12 Ohio State 13 Tennessee 14 LSU 15 Texas Tech 16 Wake Forest 17 Houston 18 Missouri 19 Iowa 20 USC 21 South Carolina 22 Arizona 23 Oregon 24 Florida 25 Boise State Source: College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Playoff Stakes After BYU Loss

Miami has an undefeated season at stake along with the No. 1 ranking. A road win without Toney would strengthen the Hurricanes’ playoff position and their case for a top seed, and their remaining schedule is mostly at home, with Duke, Virginia Tech and Boston College ahead.

The committee ranked Notre Dame No. 11 and pointed to the lack of a marquee win. BYU is the Irish’s only ranked opponent so far, and Notre Dame lost. Their best victories came against Wisconsin and North Carolina.

So is this a must-win after the BYU defeat? Indeed it is, according to USA Today. Notre Dame went 10-2 last season, and Miami’s head-to-head win helped the Hurricanes edge the Irish in the playoff race. A loss Saturday would cap Notre Dame at 10-2 again, with SMU supplying its only significant remaining win.

A victory would put the Irish on track for an 11-1 finish, with Boston College, the Mustangs and a trip to Syracuse still ahead. A loss would leave their playoff hopes dependent on other results.