Viewed as the favorite to claim the honor by Manny, Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr has officially been named as among the finalists for the prestigious Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Carr made the cut as the award trimmed its list from the 10 semifinalist revealed earlier in the month to a final group of five. Along with Carr, Utah signal caller Devon Dampier, Texas’ often polarizing Arch Manning, Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker and Gunner Stockton of Georgia.

CJ Carr Sits as the Clear Front Runner for the Award

But while up against other elite quarterbacks, Carr appears to be the favorite, at least from based on the combination of statistics and team wise.

Through 10 games with the Fighting Irish ranked No. 6 by the College Football Playoff Committee, Carr has completed 67.9% of his passes, thrown for 2,385 yards and tossed 23 touchdowns to only two interceptions. He also has 82 yards and three more scores on the ground.

The Golden Arm Award Takes Into Account More Than Just On-Field Play

According to a press release, the award’s selection committee will “evaluate each candidate’s complete collegiate body of work, considering both on-field performance and the character, leadership, sportsmanship, academic achievement and citizenship that have defined the award since its inception.” The award also states it takes into account the “complete student-athlete” and “the lasting impact they have on their team, university, and community.”

The winner will be revealed and honored at the annual Golden Arm Award presentation on Wednesday, December 9, at the Four Seasons Baltimore.