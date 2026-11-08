Notre Dame Delivers Message on Lou Holtz After Miami Upset

Notre Dame took down the top-ranked Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, then dedicated the win to their longtime coach.

The Fighting Irish used a strong defense to take down the unbeaten Miami team, winning 31-24. After the game, the team sent a two-word message to legendary coach Lou Holtz.

Notre Dame Honors Lou Holtz With Miami Win

Immediately after the Fighting Irish forced a fumble on Miami’s desperate lateral play to end the game, the team shared a post with the final score and a simple message for Holtz.

“FOR LOU.” the team shared in a post on X.

It was a critical win for Notre Dame, which had been ranked No. 11 in the College Football Playoff projected bracket.

Notre Dame Had Already Planned to Honor Lou Holtz

Notre Dame had announced earlier in the week that they were honoring the late coach, who passed away in March.