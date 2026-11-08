It was a critical win for Notre Dame, which had been ranked No. 11 in the College Football Playoff projected bracket.
Notre Dame Had Already Planned to Honor Lou Holtz
Notre Dame had announced earlier in the week that they were honoring the late coach, who passed away in March.
“The University has partnered with Under Armour to create the Holtz Collection line of apparel,” the team announced. “The Holtz Collection was developed in collaboration with the Holtz Family and supports the Holtz Family Foundation and Holtz’s Heroes, which is dedicated to preserving and extending Coach’s legacy of Love, Trust and Commitment.”
The team designed a poster honoring Holtz and sold commemorative Yeti cups to support the Holtz Family Foundation and Holtz’s Heroes.
“Former players who served as team captains during Coach Holtz’s tenure have been invited back to serve as the flag presenters prior to the game against Miami,” the team added. “Some of the members of Coach Holtz’s teams who are set to attend include Tony Rice, Byron Spruell and Ricky Watters. Coach Holtz and his legacy will be honored during a portion of the halftime band performance as well as during the 1812 Overture at the break between the third and fourth quarters of the game. ”
Holtz coached the team from 1986 to 1996, leading the team to a National Championship in 1988 and amassing a 100-30-2 record. In the team’s unbeaten season, Holtz led the Fighting Irish to a win over a No. 1-ranked Miami team at Notre Dame stadium.
Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty
Notre Dame Delivers Message on Lou Holtz After Miami Upset