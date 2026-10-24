Notre Dame QB CJ Carr Spotted at Michigan to Support Brother’s First Start

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr took a road trip during his team’s bye week to support his brother’s first start.

Michigan named Tommy Carr as their starter for Saturday’s game against No. 6-ranked Indiana, and the broadcast showed the Fighting Irish quarterback in attendance. CJ Carr was seen watching from a luxury booth, holding a pair of binoculars to see his brother’s big opportunity.

Tommy Carr Ready for Big Opportunity

As The Athletic noted, the Carr brothers are set to make a bit of college football history in the coming weeks.

“Tommy is in line to make his first start Saturday for Michigan against No. 6 Indiana, which would create a rare and possibly unprecedented situation: two brothers starting at quarterback for college football blue bloods in the same season,” the report noted. “It took Tommy six games to beat out Bryce Underwood, a returning starter earning $3 million per year. His rapid ascent might be surprising to some, but not to him.”

Tommy Carr told reporters this week that he’s ready for the big opportunity, even though it comes against the reigning national champions.

“I knew I’m a good football player,” Tommy Carr said. “I had no doubts in myself and my abilities.”

Tommy Carr Turned Down Notre Dame

Tommy Carr had already served as backup to his brother when both were in high school, and could have had the opportunity to do it again in college. Notre Dame made a hard recruiting push for the younger Carr, but their mother said it didn’t feel lik the right fit.

“He knows how he learned a lot being in the room with his brother. But it’s also really hard. And then you’re completely compared in every moment when it’s your brother and you’re in the same position,” Tammi said. “And so two days before you were going for the Notre Dame visit, he was like, ‘I don’t want to do it.’ ”