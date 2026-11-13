Former Notre Dame QB Named ABC’s Newest ‘Bachelor’

In terms of crossover appeal, it doesn’t get much better than what ABC has headed for NFL and reality television fans.

Washington Commanders backup quarterback Sam Hartman was announced on Friday as the newest “Bachelor” for ABC’s signature reality television franchise.

“Meet Sam Hartman, your new Bachelor,” ABC’s official The Bachelor X account posted on Friday morning. “Don’t miss the season premiere of #TheBachelor March 21 on ABC. Stream on Hulu.”

“Commanders QB Sam Hartman has been named the next star of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor,’ which returns for its 30th season in March 2027,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X.

Hartman has grown his legion of fans since joining the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2024 — thanks in large part to his movie-star looks.

“One NFL quarterback will soon be passing roses as well as footballs,” Good Morning America wrote on its official X account on Friday morning. “Sam Hartman, a 27-year-old quarterback for the Washington Commanders, has been named the next star of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor,’ which returns for its milestone 30th season in March 2027.”

‘Bachelor’ Hosted by Former NFL Quarterback

NFL quarterbacks are no stranger to “The Bachelor” franchise — former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer was the series’ “Bachelor” in Season 5 and has been the host of both “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” since 2021.

“Bonus points if you remember the late Ernie Accorsi grumbling publicly in 2004 about Jesse Palmer, now the host of The Bachelor, doing the show instead of studying tape as a Giants backup QB,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Friday.

Sam Hartman Had Unique College Experience

Hartman used a redshirt season in 2019 and the extra year of eligibility after the pandemic to play 6 college football seasons and start 57 games.

By comparison, current Denver Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix set the FBS record with 61 starts at Auburn and Oregon and was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Hartman was a 2-time All-ACC pick at Wake Forest and played his final season at Notre Dame. He had his best season in 2021, leading the Demon Deacons to an 11-3 record as he had career highs in passing yards (4,228), passing touchdowns (39), rushing yards (334) and rushing touchdowns (11).

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein had Hartman projected as a Day 3 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

“Solidly built but shorter, Hartman plays with a competitive temperament but a lack of consistency,” Zierlein wrote. “He can play inside structure, but at heart, he’s an improv-oriented passer. He has big hands to pump and reset the football, and his Wake Forest tape showed a player capable of beating defenses on extended plays … There are flashes on tape that can be compelling, but his lack of physical traits and high turnover totals during his career could limit him into a role as an average backup.”