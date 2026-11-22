There are plenty of moments in sports that make us all feel a little bit older.

How’s this: The Oklahoma Sooners have offered a scholarship to Adrian Peterson Jr.

That’s right, the son of the legendary AP has been offered a college football scholarship by the school at which the original Adrian Peterson was a superstar before heading to the NFL.

Oklahoma likely was always destined to do this as long as ‘Junior’ resembled anything close to a high-level football player.

It doesn’t mean that Adrian Peterson Jr. will go to Oklahoma, but he now has that opportunity in front of him.

Adrian Peterson Jr. Recruiting

On3 Sports’ Hayes Fawcett reported on Saturday night that AP Jr. had received an offer from Oklahoma. Peterson Jr. posted it on his own social media, as well.

Peterson Jr. is listed as an “Athlete” for his position on the Rivals recruiting website, which doesn’t have him with any star rating.

He plays at Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas, and is listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds.

Before the Oklahoma offer, Peterson Jr.’s offer list already included the likes of Texas A&M, Baylor, SMU and Texas Tech — he clearly isn’t flying under the radar in his home state. Miami has also offered AP Jr., according to Rivals.

He’s a member of the Class of 2030 — meaning he’s just a freshman in high school right now. There’s still plenty of time for Peterson Jr. to make up his mind.

Adrian Peterson at Oklahoma

The original AP was a superstar at Oklahoma who finished as runner-up for the Heisman Trophy after his best college season.

Overall, AP ran for 4,041 yards and 41 touchdowns in his Sooners career.

He was then chosen as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He won Rookie of the Year and later won an MVP award.

Peterson ran for 14,918 yards in his NFL career and scored 120 rushing touchdowns.

AP made the Pro Bowl seven times and was one of the most aesthetically pleasing running backs to ever play the game of football. His power combined with speed and agility made him almost impossible to tackle when he was in his prime.