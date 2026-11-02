Oklahoma Football Makes Major Coaching Decision After Disappointing Loss

The frustration surrounding Oklahoma’s struggling offense has reportedly led to a major coaching change in Norman.

According to a Monday, November 2 report from USA TODAY Sports, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables has fired offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle following the Sooners’ embarrassing 42-25 home loss to South Carolina.

Three individuals with knowledge of the situation confirmed the decision to USA TODAY Sports, although the university had not officially announced the move at the time of the report.

The decision comes as Oklahoma sits at 4-4 overall and 2-3 in SEC play after entering the 2026 season with expectations of competing for another College Football Playoff appearance.

Oklahoma Reportedly Fires Ben Arbuckle Amid Offensive Struggles

Oklahoma’s offensive struggles have been a recurring issue throughout the 2026 season, and Saturday’s performance against South Carolina appeared to be the breaking point.

The Sooners managed just 71 yards of total offense in the first half against the Gamecocks, falling behind 28-10 before eventually suffering their fourth loss of the season.

Frustration inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium reached a boiling point when fans began chanting for Arbuckle to be fired.

The numbers help explain why.

Through October, Oklahoma ranked No. 108 nationally in scoring offense, averaging just 22 points per game. The Sooners were also No. 111 in total offense, producing 336.9 yards per contest.

Oklahoma was held to 13 points or fewer in losses to Michigan, Georgia and Kentucky.

Following Saturday’s loss, Venables declined to discuss potential coaching changes.

“Yeah, I’m not talking about anything like that,” Venables told reporters when asked about possible staff changes.

Less than 48 hours later, reports surfaced that Oklahoma had decided to move in a different direction.

Ben Arbuckle’s Oklahoma Tenure Comes to an Early End

Arbuckle arrived in Norman following the 2024 season after spending two years as offensive coordinator at Washington State.

The move generated considerable excitement, particularly after quarterback John Mateer followed Arbuckle from Washington State to Oklahoma.

The Sooners hoped the familiar pairing could provide the offensive spark the program desperately needed.

Oklahoma reached the College Football Playoff during Arbuckle’s first season in 2025, although the Sooners suffered a first-round loss to Alabama.

Unfortunately for Arbuckle, that success did not translate into consistent offensive production in 2026.

According to USA TODAY Sports, Arbuckle signed a three-year contract worth an average of $1.5 million annually. With the agreement running through January 2028, Oklahoma reportedly owes him approximately $1.875 million, subject to reductions if he secures another coaching position.

What’s Next for Brent Venables and Oklahoma?

The reported firing leaves Venables facing another important decision as Oklahoma attempts to salvage its disappointing season.

Finding consistency on offense has been one of the biggest challenges of Venables’ tenure.

Former offensive coordinator Seth Littrell was fired during the 2024 season, also following a home loss to South Carolina.

Now, two years later, Venables is reportedly making another change at the same position.

The timing presents an additional challenge.

Oklahoma travels to Gainesville to face Florida on Saturday, November 7, leaving little time to adjust offensively before another SEC matchup.

The Sooners still need two victories to become bowl-eligible, making the final month of the regular season especially important.

Whoever takes over Oklahoma’s offensive responsibilities will inherit a unit that has struggled to establish consistency despite having an experienced quarterback in Mateer.

For Venables, the pressure to get the next offensive coordinator hire right will only intensify.

Oklahoma entered the season hoping to build on its 2025 College Football Playoff appearance. Instead, the Sooners are making significant coaching changes before November’s first game.

And with the program’s offensive problems continuing to overshadow its progress, the reported departure of Arbuckle could be just the beginning of a critical offseason in Norman.