‘Well Built’ Weapon Altering Hype for Oklahoma vs. Kentucky Showdown

The Oklahoma Sooners showed they’re alive and kicking despite being unranked. They reminded the nation on Oct. 10 that No. 1’s still aren’t safe each season, proven by the 27-24 upset of Texas. Now coach Brent Venables and company face a fast-riser in No. 15 Kentucky for Saturday.

But this matchup isn’t solely based on the defensive whiz Venables facing offensive genius and Kentucky’s rookie coach Will Stein. Even though the coaching battle draws intrigue for this pivotal SEC showdown.

One “well built” weapon is helping alter the hype for this marquee contest. Particularly amid his status ahead of the heavyweight bout between proud program and aspiring SEC contender.

Who’s Status is Impacting Oklahoma vs. Kentucky Contest

Stein rode the powerful legs and running ability of CJ Baxter in the 34-33 overtime upset of then-No. 10 LSU. Baxter scored the six-point touchdown in overtime before quarterback Kenny Minchey scored the final two-point conversion in Lexington.

Baxter earned high pre-NFL Draft praise since then. Website NFL Draft Buzz hailed Baxter as a “physical, well-built lead back and former five-star who has re-established himself as Kentucky’s bell-cow in 2026 with a big early-season workload and scores against quality competition.”

But he’s facing odds of missing out on this game. College football insider Pete Nakos of On3 revealed where things stand on the health front for Baxter.

“Kentucky RB CJ Baxter will be a game-time decision on Saturday at Oklahoma, sources tell On3 Sports,” Nakos reported via the social media website X, formerly Twitter. “There is optimism he will play. He’s coming off a 123-yard, two-touchdown performance in the win over LSU.”

Oklahoma Can Catch Big Break Here

Baxter missing out swings a big potential edge over to Venables and OU. The RB has dealt with a myriad of past injuries, including from his time with fierce OU rival Texas.

Baxter hands UK impressive balance on offense, hitting 484 yards and scoring eight times this season. Kentucky ranks seventh among SEC teams in rushing offense including touchdowns. Baxter is the SEC’s fourth-leading rusher for the 2026 campaign. UK clearly is more effective offensively with him on the field.

But even if he does suit up, he’ll face one of his toughest defenses this season. OU enters ranked fourth among teams in the conference, including surrendering only 3.34 rushing yards per game (seventh in the SEC). The Sooners run defensive unit has only allowed five total touchdowns following handoffs this season.

Baxter also would face an experienced and deep front seven. One that features returning edge rusher Taylor Wein and leading tackler at linebacker from the Texas game Owen Heinecke. An Oklahoma victory here can certainly reignite top 25 chatter out of Norman, as OU would have defeated its second straight ranked foe. Now Baxter’s status is altering the advantage toward the Sooners’ way, forcing fans to think about another potential CFB upset.