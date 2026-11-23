Oklahoma’s decision to turn offensive coordinator duties over to Jason Witten midway through this season wasn’t universally praised. Witten hadn’t held a role like that before. There were doubts about his readiness.

It turns out that the decision by the Sooners to trust Witten pretty much saved their season.

Oklahoma isn’t going to be a College Football Playoff team, but they’re a legitimate threat on the field again, and that wasn’t always the case this season.

Hope for the future in Norman is higher because of what Witten has proven that he, and his players, can do.

Jason Witten Impact

Witten was a legendary tight end in the NFL, and he was coaching that position at Oklahoma until early November, when offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle was ousted in favor of Witten.

Oklahoma all of a sudden has looked like a team that can move the ball again.

“The only criticism you can make of Brent Venables’ Nov. 2 move to replace offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle with tight ends coach Jason Witten is that it didn’t happen sooner,” ESPN’s Eli Lederman wrote on Monday. “Let’s be clear: A Sooners’ offense that was nearly shutout in the first half of a home game for the first time since 2005 on Saturday is far from fixed. But for a third straight week, Witten’s restored unit gave Oklahoma enough to win, this time powering a 21-point fourth quarter that settled a 28-7 win over Texas A&M. The Sooners go-ahead score came on a 15-play, 96-yard scoring drive that drained 8:24 of game clock; a perfect encapsulation of the balance Witten has brought back to the Sooners this month.”

Witten’s success will likely turn him into one of the fastest-rising coaching minds in the sport, because when you also bring along a pedigree like his, that’s a magnificent selling point.

Oklahoma Wants More

Of course, it’s also fair to note that Oklahoma doesn’t just want to be a ranked team. They want to be a Playoff team.

But that ship sailed away early this season. All OU could do was turn it around and build momentum for the future. Witten has helped do that.

“A three-game November win streak is hollow consolation for the offensive mediocrity Oklahoma fans have been subjected for most of the season,” Lederman writes. “But with Witten calling plays, the Sooners are playing solid football again and head to Missouri next with a shot at an 8-4 finish. Credit Venables & Co. for the late-season recovery.”

If Oklahoma can beat Mizzou and then maybe win a bowl game, there will be a re-energized building to grow from this, and Witten has been a big part of it.