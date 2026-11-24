The Oklahoma Sooners aren’t going to the College Football Playoff this year, but Isaiah Sategna is confident his team would beat any team who will be in the playoffs.

Entering their final regular season matchup of the year against the Missouri Tigers, the Sooners are one of the hottest teams in college football. They’re on a three-game win streak since Jason Witten took over as offensive coordinator, defeating the likes of Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. In the case of Florida and Ole Miss, the two teams were ranked when the Sooners beat them.

Oklahoma are ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll and No. 22 in the Coach’s Poll with no chance of making it to the playoff. However, don’t tell Sategna that as he’s still optimistic there’s a chance the 7-4 Sooners can make it.

“We’re trying to close it off in the 12 person in the 12 man playoff,” said Sategna in a one-on-one interview with Heavy Sports. “After this game, we take care of business in Missouri. Maybe we can squeeze in.”

When asked who is his favorite for the College Football Playoff, Sategna instead said it would be the Sooners if they can squeeze in.

“I think we’re gonna make it into the playoffs,” said Sategna.

Isaiah Sategna on Impact of Jason Witten’s Promotion to Offensive Coordinator

The Sooners have had a disappointing season after advancing to the College Football Playoff last year. The expectation was with a year under their belt with this current core under head coach Brent Venables and the transfer of one of the top quarterbacks in the nation in John Mateer that they would be a national championship contender.

However, a slow start to the season doomed the Sooners. It appears things are on the right track heading into next season as the promotion of Witten to offensive coordinator has stabilized a previously inconsistent offense. The Sooners are averaging 25 points per game behind a ball-control centric offense. Prior to Witten’s promotion, the offensive unit had averaged 18.3 points per game on the season.

“Kind of just like a pro style offense,” said Sategna of the impact Witten has had on the offensive unit. “I’d say we’re trying to control the game, we’ve been doing a pretty good job of that. He’s pretty detailed, and he’s going to tell you exactly what to do, exactly how he wants it run, and you know he’s going to talk to you like, ‘What do you think about this? Do you like this?’ He’s going to get your insight too. I really like that about him.”

Sooners Star Isaiah Sategna Partnering With Casey’s For Thanksgiving

For his senior season this year, Sategna has partnered with Casey’s — a well-known pizza chain throughout the midwest — for the 2026 college football season. For Thanksgiving week (from Nov. 25 until the 27) fans can enjoy their all-new pan pizza for $12 with the code “HOLIDAY.” Casey’s is also giving fans 40% off any pizza on Saturday, Nov. 28, with code “TOUCHDOWN.”

“They’ve been helping me out, so been helping them out too,” said Sategna of partnering with Casey’s. “They’re offering $12 pan pizza all week, and that’s something that’s pretty good you can’t pass upon. They got $12 pan pizza going all week. I mean you can’t beat it.”