Penn State HC Matt Campbell on Chance of Benching QB Rocco Becht

Coming out of halftime on Saturday, the Penn State Nittany Lions led the Michigan Wolverines 3-0. That was enough for Michigan, who benched starting quarterback Bryce Underwood. Penn State stuck with Rocco Becht. It ended up costing the Nittany Lions.

Becht turned the ball over three times in the second half, with two interceptions and a fumble. That was enough to assist the Wolverines in putting up 21 second half points, and help Penn State take a fourth-straight loss this season in Big Ten play.

Within that context, it’s not surprising Penn State head coach Matt Campbell was asked about benching Becht after the game. However, he denied that there’s any chance of that happening.

“No,” Campbell said. “I think you’ll watch the football game, and obviously Rocco would be the first guy to say he’s got to do a better job taking care of the football. Obviously it was an emphasis, but man, how that guy continues to compete and fight, and gave us a chance even at the end of the football game. He’s got to be better. He will continue to grow and be better, but no, there’s never a consideration from my end.”

Becht is one of the players who followed Campbell from Iowa State to Penn State. He played four seasons there for Campbell, where he was considered one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12. Now, he’s struggling in his transition to the Big Ten.

Penn State has four quarterbacks on the roster besides Becht. Connor Barry is a redshirt senior, who played at the Division III level a season ago. Then, Jack Lambert is a redshirt junior but he’s only played in one college game. After that, the Nittany Lions have a youth movement at quarterback. Redshirt freshman and Iowa State transfer Alex Manske has seen some action in mop-up time this season. Then, freshman Kase Evans was a three-star recruit, per 24/7 Sports.

Penn State Nittany Lions QB Rocco Becht is Struggling

One thing is clear, and that’s that something does need to change for Rocco Becht and the Penn State offense. If it does, they’re at serious risk of missing out on a bowl game entirely.

Through seven games, Becht is completing 62.9% of passes for 1,664 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also has 5 interceptions. However, in Big Ten play, he has just 3 touchdowns to 5 interceptions. Despite that, Matt Campbell remains confident in Becht and shared that he believes the offense is improving.

“I still think you saw the offense, I think, has continued to grow in terms of they’re moving the football. The finish, I think, the ability to make those momentum plays, we have to be better. I have complete faith in who Rocco Becht is and what he’s about. And listen, nobody’s more devastated than that guy right now in that locker room,” Campbell said after the Michigan loss.

“But the reality of it is, that’s the position he plays. He’s got to continue to grow, continue to be the best version of him. Because, like we said, the margin for error right now is razor thin, right? And you’re going to have to be your best every time you handle the football. And we’re going to continue to need his best as we move ourselves forward. We’re not giving up on the season and I think we’re a lot closer to the team we want to be the last couple, the last eight quarters we played football. We’ve got to demand a pathway forward. It’s great to get into a bye week and have an opportunity to continue to pound away at some of these detail things that are costing us.”

Per PFF, Becht had a 50.2 grade for the Michigan loss. For reference, PFF ranks a 60-70 grade as average to above average. So, what Becht provided simply wasn’t good enough.

Penn State Took a QB Loss Off the Field

This all comes when Penn State suffered a major recruiting loss off the field. Four-star quarterback Will Wood, a member of the Class of 2027, had been verbally committed to Penn State. That’s no longer the case. He flipped to Boston College, looking to stay close to home.

“Early on, when I initially committed to Penn State, I was so caught up in how couldn’t you (go to) Penn State, the brand and play for coach (Matt) Campbell at Penn State. As time went on, I think I started to look at it more objectively. I realized I wanted to be close to home, and I believe in this coach, and this coach is all in on me. I feel like I can make a real difference in the program,” Wood said of his decision.

“I grew up going to games there, and I know a lot of people in the program. I have a few former teammates that are on the team, so in my mind it made perfect sense.”

Now, Campbell and Penn State have to go back to the drawing board. There are some interesting options out there, but it’s a major recruiting loss.