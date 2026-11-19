The Penn State Nittany Lions may not be having their ideal season, but at least they got some good news this week.

With the potential for a talented offensive player to transfer and take his abilities elsewhere, the choice has instead been made to stay in Happy Valley for his final season of eligibility.

That player is tight end Benjamin Brahmer.

As part of Penn State’s weekly “Coaches Show” earlier this week, Brahmer made his intentions clear.

Benjamin Brahmer Announces 2027 Plans

Brahmer has one more year of eligibility, and he’s going to use it at Penn State.

“I am going to take my fifth year here,” Brahmer said.

Brahmer also had high praise for the Penn State program in general.

“Obviously, the culture here is awesome,” Brahmer said. “In the last few games, we’ve been creating a lot of momentum going into next year.”

Brahmer also spoke about the importance of finishing his degree, which is part of the reason it makes sense for him to stick at Penn State for one more year.

After beginning his college career with Matt Campbell at Iowa State, Brahmer followed his head coach to Penn State and has been one of the Nittany Lions’ most reliable offensive players.

Benjamin Brahmer Stats

So far this season, the 6-foot-7 tight end has played in all 10 of Penn State’s games.

He has 31 catches for 323 yards and five touchdowns on the year.

That includes a two-touchdown game against Minnesota last weekend — his only two catches both ended up in the end zone.

Brahmer has 106 career college catches between his time with the Cyclones and the Nittany Lions.

His size gives him eventual NFL potential if he can continue to improve all aspects of his game this season and into one more college season.

Onward State shared this detail, too:

Brahmer is the second Penn State player to pledge to return to Happy Valley next season, using the newly-granted fifth year of eligibility under the 5-in-5 rule the NCAA implemented this offseason. Linebacker Kooper Ebel also confirmed his return to Penn State during Tuesday’s media availability. He mentioned the momentum the Nittany Lions are feeling right now as a reason for the early decision. Campbell said the coaching staff felt really good about where the 2027 and 2028 rosters are ahead of the final two regular-season games. It’s clear conversations with players about where they fit in have already begun.

It sounds like things are moving in the right direction for Campbell and Penn State. Getting Brahmer back is a great place to start.