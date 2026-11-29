The 2026 season was a long one for the Penn State Nittany Lions. New head coach Matt Campbell struggled in Big Ten play, particularly battling a lack of consistency, and emotions were running high for the team following a blown lead against Rutgers a week ago.

It looked like things were only going to get worse, going into halftime against Maryland down 23-3. That’s when the Nittany Lions turned it around and won a thriller 27-26. That’s when emotions ran hot during rivalry week, and a full-blown brawl broke out between the Nittany Lions and the Terrapins.

It was an ugly fight. Players on both sides were caught by TV cameras throwing punches. Penn State defensive back Jahmir Joseph was seen with a bloody mouth, clearly emotional.

It seemed as though the fight started shortly after Maryland’s last ditch attempt to score was stopped short. Penn State made a physical stop, and it seems like someone either said something or took exception to something, which began the shoving back and forth. Before long, both teams were going at it, and the coaches were late to get there and become peace makers.

Penn State Nittany Lions HC Matt Campbell Addresses Fight

After the game, Matt Campbell would be asked about the fight. Unfortunately, the Penn State head coach didn’t have much insight into what had caused the brawl to break out.

“I don’t know what happened at the end of the game,” Matt Campbell said. “Obviously, we’re just trying to, I think both coaches and both staffs were – it’s an emotional game, and we’re trying to get everybody off the field safely.”

TV cameras caught Campbell toward the start of the fight. He was away from it, going to shake hands. So, it does stand to reason that his focus was elsewhere and that he’ll need more time to review what happened. Cameras also caught Campbell running over to try and break things up, even if it was a little late.

For now, it remains unclear if any discipline is coming for either team due to the fight. Penn State, meanwhile, is going to be preparing for a bowl game as well.

Campbell on How Penn State Flipped the Script

For Campbell and Penn State, the fight was an ugly way to end things. However, before that, it had been one of the best halves of football they’d played all season, and they were able to do it by flipping a switch that many didn’t know they had this season.

“I don’t know if it’s tangible. I just know that was a gap, and it’s been a gap in every game we’ve played,” Campbell said. “I think we won the third quarter, 14-0. I don’t know what the final portion of the fourth quarter is, and yet the reality of it is we have addressed it and continue to try to pound away at how can we be better as coaches and, obviously, man, our players got to step up and make critical plays in some critical moments. We’ve got to win the moment.”

In many respects, the Nittany Lions flipped the script from a week ago when they blew a 24-10 lead against Rutgers.

“And that’s really what happened in the second half. We were able to win the moment, and so much credit goes to our players, putting themselves in a great position to go make plays and then finishing and making the plays in the critical moment. So great to fill that last gap in, and have the ability to at least know we’re a little bit closer to where we want to be. Because that was a big gap for us, for sure,” Campbell said.

Penn State has one more game this season. That’s their bowl, though they don’t know the assignment for that just yet.