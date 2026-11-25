Drew Allar is officially in a weird spot.

The former Penn State Nittany Lions star quarterback is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where the quarterback room just took a drastic turn with Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph news that emerged late Tuesday night.

Seemingly out of nowhere, reports emerged that the Steelers are benching Rodgers.

The future Hall of Famer hasn’t been his best self this season, but the move was greatly abrupt, and it creates some odd dynamics.

The Steelers play on Friday this week against the Denver Broncos, a Black Friday game, and their QB depth chart is in flux.

Drew Allar Role for Steelers

It sounds like Allar is trending toward being the Steelers’ backup quarterback for Week 12 against the Broncos.

Mason Rudolph is slated to start with the benching of Rodgers.

Allar has yet to play in an NFL regular season game, but if the news about Rodgers lining up to be inactive on Friday is true, that’ll mean Allar moves into the backup spot.

The Steelers also have second-year QB Will Howard, so things are in flux here. There’s no real way to know until the inactive list comes out on Friday exactly what’s going to happen here.

Pittsburgh wasn’t going to spontaneously promote Allar into the starting role, though. This move seems to have been at least partially about the Steelers’ belief in Rudolph.

Why Steelers Benched Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers himself would probably like to know why he was benched.

Not only did the decision seem unprompted. The news also broke on a Tuesday night around 11 p.m., apparently before Rodgers even knew about it.

Allar is probably a bit like that guy who finds himself in an argument that he isn’t a part of. He’s probably shrinking into the corner while the rest of the building figures out what’s going on.

Rodgers hasn’t been good, and he isn’t trying to push the ball down the field, and apparently Pittsburgh decided a loss to an Eagles team quarterbacked by Joe Milton called for a change.

And if things shift the way they’re trending, Allar will move within being one play away of getting into an NFL game.