The Penn State Nittany Lions suffered an awful, horrible, terrible, no-good loss at the hands of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday.

Despite that, Tony Rojas played one of the best games of his career. The star linebacker was everywhere.

It’ll be the last time he ever plays at Beaver Stadium.

Tony Rojas Decision

Rojas confirmed to reporters after Saturday’s game that it was his last game at Beaver Stadium. That signals that he intends to head to the NFL.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had high praise for Rojas after his performance despite the loss, writing this:

“It came in an inexcusable loss to Rutgers (Is Matt Campbell already on the hot seat?), but Penn State linebacker Tony Rojas was everywhere Saturday. He finished with 15 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup. He played controlled in space, with the closing speed and break-down skills to finish one-on-one against ball carriers. The fourth-year junior confirmed afterward that Saturday marked his final game at Beaver Stadium, indicating his intention to enter the draft.”

It’s a shame that Rojas isn’t getting a better sendoff, but he certainly hasn’t let up despite the struggles elsewhere at Penn State.

Tony Rojas Draft Outlook

The NFL Draft projection for Rojas likely depends on how teams view him positionally.

At Penn State — dubbed for a long time as “Linebacker U” — Rojas plays in an every-down, middle linebacker role. It allows him to cover the whole field.

Middle linebackers in the draft aren’t viewed as quite as valuable as guys who rush the passer frequently, and so it can be a battle for a tackle machine like Rojas to move all the way up the board.

There have been exceptions in recent years, as well as players who are moved once they get to the NFL — including former Penn State star Micah Parsons.

The main thing Rojas has going for him is this: He’s really good, really smart, really athletic and really talented.

NFL teams will want him in their building. From there, it’ll be up to Rojas to make the most of whatever opportunity he’s given.