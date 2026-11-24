There was never any question who would start at quarterback for Penn State in 2026.

Matt Campbell came from Iowa State to be the head coach, and he brought Rocco Becht to be his QB.

It’s the 2027 season where things start to get interesting at Penn State at the most important position in sports.

Becht will be gone, and it’ll be up to the Nittany Lions to decide whether Alex Manske — who has been with Campbell all along — or an incoming transfer would make more sense as their starter.

Penn State QB Decision

Manske would be the familiar face, and he’s certainly a good guy for Penn State to retain for that reason.

It’s not clear whether his ceiling is as high as a player who could be available in the portal — but that’s dependent on what player Penn State can actually land in the portal.

The Nittany Lions certainly will look at transfers, because they’d at least need a conceptual backup for Manske with some college experience.

But whether or not Penn State aims for the stars remains to be seen.

One Analyst Predicts Transfer

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports projected in a new article on Tuesday that Penn State’s starting quarterback next season will be a transfer from elsewhere.

He does also acknowledge that Manske has a legitimate chance, writing this blurb:

Rocco Becht’s backup since 2025 at Iowa State, Alex Manske — a former three-star prospect — missed spring ball after open heart surgery, but threw his first career touchdown pass two weeks ago against Minnesota and the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff is high on him. That said, Penn State would like a sure-fire starter with previous experience before tossing Manske in front of live rounds in 2027 given his lack of in-game reps. There’s a belief in Happy Valley, too, that if a perfect fit is not found in the transfer market, Manske will get a chance to be QB1 next season for Matt Campbell. The first commit in Iowa State’s 2025 class, Manske’s been a part of Campbell’s programs for two seasons now and originally had offers from Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Nebraska and others before trusting the Cyclones with his future.

Manske does seem like the kind of guy who could take a chance and run with it. But is that a risk Penn State is willing to take?

Only this offseason will begin to answer that question.