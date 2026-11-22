Penn State’s loss to Rutgers left one of its most famous former players looking toward next year.

Micah Parsons weighed in on Nov. 21 after the Nittany Lions fell 25-24 at Beaver Stadium. The Green Bay Packers pass rusher had a harsh word for the result. He also offered some sympathy for his alma mater.

“Losing to Rutgers is a diabolical!” Parsons wrote on X. “But personally I feel like we weren’t dealt a good hand so I’m praying for better next year!!”

The defeat dropped Penn State to 6-5 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten. Rutgers gained its first victory in the series since 1988.

Parsons didn’t specify what he meant by the hand Penn State had been dealt. His post named no coach or player. But his frustration with the outcome came through clearly.

Penn State Blows Lead in Stunning Rutgers Finish

The Nittany Lions had several chances to spare themselves that reaction.

Penn State led 16-0 in the second quarter and 24-10 in the third. Rutgers scored the final 15 points, including a touchdown on the last play of regulation, according to StateCollege.com’s game recap.

The decisive touchdown came when Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond pitched the ball to Ben Black while defenders brought Raymond down near the goal line. Black reached the end zone as time expired.

The Scarlet Knights then went for the win. Quarterback AJ Surace completed the two-point conversion to Clay Thevenin, ending Penn State’s 18-game winning streak against Rutgers.

The visitors entered the afternoon with a 2-8 record. Penn State had won three straight and appeared to have steadied its season.

Instead, the Nittany Lions lost their home finale. A team that held a two-touchdown advantage late in the third quarter left with its fifth conference defeat.

Micah Parsons Looks Toward Penn State’s Next Season

Parsons’ disappointment hits when understanding his own years in the program.

According to his official Packers biography, he led Penn State in tackles during both of his college seasons in 2018 and 2019. He finished the latter year with 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks and four forced fumbles.

He capped his sophomore season with 14 tackles and two sacks in a 53-39 Cotton Bowl victory over Memphis. Parsons earned the game’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player award, helping Penn State finish 11-2. He forced two fumbles in that win, which marked his final appearance for the Nittany Lions.

Parsons still used “we” when discussing the Nittany Lions, keeping himself alongside the program even as he criticized the loss.

Penn State fell to Rutgers following victories over Purdue, Washington and Minnesota. That stretch followed four consecutive losses to open conference play, as the school’s schedule shows.

The recent recovery made Saturday’s setback harder to absorb. The Nittany Lions had secured bowl eligibility, but Rutgers stopped their winning streak before it reached four games.

Penn State closes the regular season at Maryland on Nov. 28.