Former Penn State quarterback Drew Allar was answering questions about Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday when Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott interrupted the scrum with a throat-slash gesture.

Allar was the only Steelers player speaking to reporters while Rodgers, benched for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos, aired grievances about the organization on national television.

Elliott walked up a few minutes into the session, drew his hand across his throat and yelled “Drew!” as the scrum ended, according to Chris Adamski of the Tribune-Review. Then the session was over.

Allar had come straight from practice. He knew Rodgers was on McAfee’s show, but said he could not speak on remarks being made in real time. As a rookie, he added, it was not his place to confirm or deny anything Rodgers said.

Adamski described Allar as respectful throughout.

Allar Stays Out of Aaron Rodgers-Steelers Fight

Rodgers, by contrast, held nothing back on The Pat McAfee Show. He told the host he learned of the benching from Pat Freiermuth, a tight end, and not from coach Mike McCarthy. The Steelers named Mason Rudolph the starter for the Week 12 game.

Rodgers also said McCarthy fell asleep in meetings, including a quarterback meeting, and that the Steelers should release him if they intended to bench him without changing the offense. Asked whether he would return to Pittsburgh, Rodgers answered, “That ship has definitely sailed,” according to CBS Pittsburgh.

Allar said none of that. He declined to confirm or deny a word of it, which left Rodgers’ account of McCarthy, the offense and the benching untouched.

It was not the first time Rodgers had brought Allar into a headline. On Sept. 8, Rodgers told Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast that a thread of racy direct messages about Allar had circulated through quarterback rooms. Allar, Rodgers said, has been in a long-term relationship, and “none of that was ever true.”

Drew Allar’s Penn State Career and Future

The Steelers drafted Allar with the 76th overall pick in the third round of April’s NFL draft and signed him to a four-year contract in July. A Medina, Ohio, native named Ohio’s Mr. Football in high school, he arrived at Penn State as an early enrollee in 2022.

Allar backed up as a freshman, then started his final three Penn State seasons. Across 45 games, 35 of them starts, he threw for 7,402 yards and 61 touchdowns on 633 completions in 1,002 attempts, and went 26-9 as the starter. Only three Penn State quarterbacks have passed for more yards. Only two have thrown more touchdown passes.

A season-ending ankle injury against Northwestern in October cut his final college year short. Until Friday, the NFL has not given him a game-day role.

Allar has been inactive for every game this season, according to the Post-Gazette, the No. 4 quarterback behind Rodgers, Rudolph and Will Howard. With Rodgers sidelined, Allar will dress for the first time against the Broncos, as the emergency third quarterback behind Rudolph and Howard.

What comes next? Steelers insider Mark Kaboly gave Allar an 87.9% chance of starting Week 1 of 2027. Rodgers has said this season will be his last in the NFL, and he now says he is not going back to Pittsburgh.

Could Wednesday’s gesture cost Allar goodwill in the locker room? Nothing in Adamski’s account points that way. Allar stayed respectful and stayed out of Rodgers’ dispute with McCarthy, and Rodgers has spent the season drilling him daily. “Make it as difficult as you possibly can for yourself,” Rodgers told the young quarterbacks, according to the Post-Gazette.