Penn State football’s Blaise Sokach-Minnick was announced as a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given to the nation’s top long snapper, on Monday night. Blaise becomes the third straight Nittany Lion to be named a semifinalist for this award.

The Patrick Mannelly Award, named after former Duke LS Patrick Mannelly, benefits Bernie’s Book Bank, a nonprofit organization that sources, processes, and distributes free books to children.

The redshirt senior is one of 10 semifinalists for the award and is gunning to become a top-three finalist, with the finalists announced on November 30. During preseason, Blaise was on the Mannelly Award Watch List. He follows former Penn State finalists Chris Stoll, who won the award in 2022, and Tyler Duzansky.

Blaise has appeared in 16 career games, including 10 as the team’s primary snapper this season, and recorded one career solo tackle vs. Buffalo on September 19. He aided Penn State kicker Ryan Barker in converting 12 field goals and went a perfect 35/35 on extra points, and helped punter Nathan Tiyce average 41.2 yards per punt, placing 15 punts inside the 20-yard line with three boots of 50+ yards. Blaise also served as a team captain against Marshall and Michigan this season.

The Patrick Mannelly Award winner will be announced on December 12 at the Mannelly Award ceremony in Lake Bluff, Illinois.