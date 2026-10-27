Marcel Reed Might Be Done At Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies were counting on Marcel Reed to lead them to big things this season.

Instead, Reed’s time in College Station may be running its course. Soon enough, Reed might find himself on the way out of town.

The pain for Texas A&M is exacerbated by the fact that Conner Weigman, who they basically chose against by letting Reed be their quarterback, is shining bright at the University of Houston.

Reed can still make noise the rest of the season for the Aggies, but barring quite the turnaround, his time might soon be done.

Marcel Reed Predicted to Leave

The Athletic’s Antonio Morales wrote an article on Monday about college football QBs who have “complicated futures” ahead of them.

Morales named Arch Manning first, but then the very next player he brought up was Reed.

“Reed produced some real positive moments last season, particularly against Notre Dame and South Carolina, but struggled down the stretch in losses to rival Texas and in the first round of the College Football Playoff against Miami,” Morales writes. “He has regressed this season. After throwing 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2025, Reed has thrown eight touchdowns and eight interceptions through eight games in 2026. His completion percentage, yards per attempt and passing efficiency rating are down as well.”

Weigman was moved on from two seasons ago, so it’s not as simple as just saying one could’ve been picked over the other before this season. And besides, Reed was strong last year. The Aggies might’ve rode with him even if presented with that choice before this season.

“Conner Weigman is thriving at Houston,” Morales writes. “Texas A&M coach Mike Elko essentially chose Reed over Weigman — who has thrown 20 touchdown passes and rushed for six scores this season — two years ago.”

The conclusion to Morales’ analysis is this — he doesn’t think Reed is sticking around.

“Reed is eligible to return to college in 2027, but it feels as though his time at Texas A&M (4-4, 1-4 SEC) has run its course,” Morales writes.

So Much for Parity

This season’s SEC is filled with parity. Less-heralded teams have knocked off ranked teams a bunch of times. Everyone seems to be beating up on everyone else.

That hasn’t really been true for Texas A&M with Reed. They have just one conference win in five tries so far.

It’s never an easy season in the SEC, but Reed was supposed to be the game changer for the Aggies that kept them in contention all year long.

He hasn’t lived up to his prior hype, though, and Reed’s time at Texas A&M won’t be looked back on as fondly as many might’ve hoped.