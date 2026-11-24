It’s been a rollercoaster of a career for UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost. At one point, he was the top candidate in coaching, having led UCF to an unbeaten 2017 season. That’s before he went home to the Nebraska Cornhuskers for a disastrous tenure, never producing a .500 or better season.

Now, Frost is back at UCF. In the second season of his second tenure, he’s taken a step in the right direction and has the Knights bowl eligible. Seemingly, Frost is in the best place professionally he’s been in a long time, and there’s plenty to be thankful for ahead of Thanksgiving.

“What am I thankful for? My faith, first and foremost, my wife and kids,” Scott Frost said. “It’s a blessing to have what we have.”

When Frost was fired by Nebraska, he had gone just 16-31 there. Teams weren’t lining up to hire him, and he ended up as an analyst for the Los Angeles Rams after taking some time off from coaching just to restart his year. Despite that, UCF gave him a second chance.

“I’m thankful to be at UCF. I have a blast coaching here, and I’m thankful for the players we have in the program. We’ve got good guys,” Frost said.

UCF Knights HC Scott Frost on Getting Bowl Eligible

When Scott Frost got to UCF for his second tenure, the Knights were in a bad place. They had managed to move up to the Big 12, but seemingly weren’t ready for the move. After barely making a bowl in 2023, they’d slip to the bottom of the conference, and it was Frost’s job to dig them out of it.

Now, in his second season, Frost has gotten UCF back to a bowl. It’s a step in the right direction, which they can hope to build on in the future, but for now, Frost wants to stay focused on the task at hand.

“I’m going to do the same thing I do to you guys when we lose,” Scott Frost said. “We don’t have time to look at big-picture things yet. We’ve got a game against Colorado next week. I told the guys I don’t want to celebrate this too much.”

A major problem for UCF this season has been managing to handle emotions following big wins. The win last weekend against Iowa State to get bowl eligible was a big win. So, keeping the team focused may not be the easiest.

“I think they had high expectations for the year. We’ve been close a lot of times. We’ve won some close ones, lost some close ones,” Frost said. “We’ve got another game left, and we can do a diagnosis after that.”

UCF Wants to Finish the Season On a High Note

In the first season of his first stint at UCF, Frost got the Knights bowl eligible with two regular season games to play. They’d lose both of those games before losing their bowl game. It left a sour taste in everyone’s mouths, and the Knights would love to hit this offseason with more momentum.

That would start by winning the regular season finale. UCF travels to Boulder, where they’re facing a Colorado team having a down year. A win there, and the Knights will be able to clinch their first winning season since 2022 with a 7-5 regular season. It’s not quite competing for a Big 12 Championship, but it’s a step in the right direction.

From there, UCF will have its first bowl game since 2023. It’s not yet decided what bowl that will be or who they’ll be playing, but fans would love to get a win there, too.