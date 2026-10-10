Bill Belichick Drops Blunt Quote After Biggest Win at North Carolina

The North Carolina Tar Heels entered Saturday’s road matchup against the No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers with a 2-2 record, while Pitt came in undefeated at 5-0.

Despite trailing 10-0 at one point in the second quarter, North Carolina leaned on its defense to get back into the game and made key plays on offense to secure a 21-17 victory.

The win marked UNC’s first ranked victory under head coach Bill Belichick and easily the biggest win of his college coaching career so far in his second season with the program.

Bill Belichick Drops Blunt Postgame Quote

After the victory, Belichick offered a blunt response when asked about finally breaking through and earning his first ranked win with the Tar Heels.

“Yeah, we’ll just get ready for Duke,” Belichick responded before cracking a smile.

Bill Belichick after getting his first ranked win at North Carolina: “Yeah, we’ll just get ready for Duke.” 😂 (Via: ACC Network) https://t.co/KzRpoPJ6Gr — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 10, 2026

When discussing his team’s overall performance, Belichick gave a much more in-depth response, at least by his usual standards.

“Gutsy performance, you know, just kept battling,” Belichick said. “Pitt’s a good football team, they’re well coached and some big plays in the game both ways, so luckily we made more than they did.”

UNC’s Game Breakdown

Looking at the game statistics alone, you might have thought Pitt won the matchup in several key areas.

The Panthers converted 23 first downs to UNC’s 13, outrushed the Tar Heels by 130 yards and finished with 100 more total yards. Both teams also committed two turnovers.

However, UNC forced Pitt to go 0-for-4 on fourth downs and 7-for-16 on third downs. Those defensive stops, along with several big plays in the second half, helped the Tar Heels secure the win, as Belichick mentioned.

They’ll now hit the road next week for a rivalry matchup against Duke, which entered Saturday undefeated at 4-0.