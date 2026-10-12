UNC’s Bill Belichick Takes Shot at Players Who Left Program

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick has spent much of his second season talking about how different the Tar Heels look compared with the group that went 4-8 a year ago.

After UNC’s biggest win of his tenure, Belichick made the comparison much more pointed.

WRAL’s Brian Murphy reported Monday that Belichick questioned how important football was to some of the players who left the program while praising the commitment of his current roster.

“Generally speaking, this team is more engaged. They work harder. They’re more dedicated and they put more into it, so they get more out of it. And it’s important to them,” Belichick said. “Some of the players that left here, I don’t know how important things were to them.”

Bill Belichick Questions Commitment of Former UNC Players

Belichick didn’t identify any former player by name, but his message was clear.

UNC experienced massive roster turnover after Belichick’s first season ended 4-8. Inside Carolina’s Spencer Haskell reported that 32 players departed the program through the transfer portal in January alone.

Belichick said the difference he sees now comes down to how much the current group wants to improve.

“Some of the players that left here, I don’t know how important things were to them. There were other things that were important, I get that,” Belichick said. “But these guys are pretty dedicated to being good, to their craft. They want to be good, and so they work hard.”

Those comments came two days after UNC produced the biggest win of Belichick’s college coaching tenure.

The Tar Heels went on the road and beat No. 25 Pittsburgh 21-17, giving Belichick his first victory over a ranked opponent at North Carolina. It was also UNC’s first road victory over a ranked team since beating No. 9 Miami in 2020.

North Carolina improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in ACC play.

UNC Showing Progress in Bill Belichick’s Second Season

The Pitt win gave Belichick something tangible to point to after months of saying his second UNC team was different from the first.

North Carolina opened the season with a 15-10 win over TCU in Dublin and followed with a 35-3 victory over East Tennessee State. The Tar Heels then suffered competitive losses to Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame before finally breaking through against Pitt.

That is a noticeable change from Belichick’s first season, when UNC finished 4-8 and struggled to consistently compete against Power Four opponents.

Murphy reported in July that Belichick believed UNC’s culture was “a lot different” entering Year 2 after finally having a complete offseason to develop the roster and establish his program.

His latest comments suggest he believes the difference goes beyond familiarity with the system.

Belichick sees a team more invested in the work.

That doesn’t mean every player who left UNC lacked commitment, and Belichick didn’t say that. But he openly questioned how important football was to some members of last year’s group while praising the players who stayed or joined the program.

The timing makes the message stand out even more.

UNC had just gone into Pittsburgh and beaten an undefeated ranked opponent, exactly the type of win that was missing during Belichick’s first year.

Now the Tar Heels take that momentum into another road game Saturday against Duke.

For Belichick, the difference between this year’s team and the one that struggled in 2025 appears to start with something much simpler than scheme or talent.

He believes this group is putting more into it.